2-year-old asleep in backseat when SUV stolen from Aurora hotel

 2 days ago
A 2-year-old boy was rescued after the car he was in was stolen from an Aurora hotel Tuesday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Around midnight, an SUV was stolen from the Quality Inn, located near Abilene Street and Mississippi Street.

A 2-year-old boy was asleep inside the SUV at the time. According to police, the mother took a drive to help her baby fall asleep. She parked outside of the hotel to run inside of the room when the SUV was stolen, the department said.

Officers were notified and quickly saturated the area looking for the SUV, police said.

Around 12:39 a.m., an officer saw the SUV going westbound on East Colfax near Sable. The officer tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver sped away, and a pursuit was initiated, according to police.

The pursuit lasted almost 40 minutes and spanned across numerous jurisdictions, ultimately ending on I-76 near 144th, police said. A Brighton police officer was able to deploy StopSticks and end the pursuit, according to Aurora police.

The child was not harmed. He was examined by Platte Valley Ambulance Service then driven back to Aurora to be reunited with his mom.

Rodriquez Porter, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated motor vehicle theft and eluding. He is currently in jail, according to police.

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

