ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

Sunrise Question of the Day for Thursday 4-14-22

By Howard Gordon
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150EHd_0f8laX4J00

You will find five of these in the average American’s pantry. Five what?? Go to our Crossroads Today Facebook page to submit your answer: https://www.facebook.com/CrossroadsToday

ANS WER: Cereal

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple , Android , Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox . Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria teenager saves child from drowning

VICTORIA, Texas – 16-year-old Isaiah Longoria saved a child from drowning at Pebble Beach over the weekend. The Victoria West sophomore was at Riverside Park’s Pebble Beach over the weekend along with his mom and dog just skipping stones. Pebble Beach is a popular swimming spot for residents and with warmer weather rolling in more people are starting to swim in the river. Isaiah had noticed two children playing and swimming in the river when one of them began to yell for help before going under.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
SPY

Top 15 Sunday Amazon Deals: $6 T-Shirts from Hanes, Save $40 on Desk-Cycle Exercise Bikes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
SHOPPING
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria ISD announces Teresa Reeder as April Champion of the Month

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, April 1, Victoria ISD announced Teresa Reeder, secretary at Victoria West High School, as its April Champion of the Month. Beginning in May 2021, VISD and Atzenhoffer Chevrolet partnered to highlight one VISD staff member each month as its Champion of the Month. Peers nominate this staff member for showing commitment to going above and beyond in everything they do each and every day.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
97 Rock

Another Reason I Never Won Mother of the Year

Even though I have a coffee mug that clearly reads "Mother of the Year," I was never Mother of the year and my kids will vouch for that. Once all my kids were grown and gone, the holidays changed a bit. Fun for me, but not so much fun for them. Easter is a great example of that. My oldest daughter called me from her home in Colorado and asked me if she would still be receiving an Easter basket from the Easter bunny. Even though she stopped believing in the Easter bunny about twenty years ago, she thought she would try her luck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy