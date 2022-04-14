Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Fayette; Kanawha; Nicholas; Roane A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...NORTHWESTERN NICHOLAS...SOUTHEASTERN KANAWHA...SOUTHWESTERN BRAXTON...SOUTHEASTERN ROANE...CLAY AND NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 517 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glen, or near Clay, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Clay, Montgomery, Glasgow, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Pratt, Glen, Birch River, Big Otter, Wallback, Powellton, Harrison, Handley, Nebo, Procious, Swiss, Indore, Ivydale, Pond Gap and Widen. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
