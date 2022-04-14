ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

Fruita Opens SWL Play With Big Win Against Central

By Mike Kretz
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Make it 1-0 for the Fruita Wildcats in Southwestern League play. They topped the Central Warriors in 5 innings Wednesday 14-0.

Baseball
Sports
Colorado Mesa baseball takes game 1 of a doubleheader.

The Mavericks scored 5 runs in the 3rd inning. The big shot came from Caleb Farmer's 3 run shot. Then he was followed by Spencer Bramwell's solo homerun. They also scored 6 runs in the 4th inning. Farmer finished with 4 RBIs. The Mavericks would get 12 hits and win this game, 13-5.
KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

