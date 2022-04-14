ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China set to loosen credit as economic malaise deepens

By Ryan Woo
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - China’s explicit call to cut the amount of cash banks set aside as reserves and boost lending has advanced expectations for imminent policy easing, but economists say any credit loosening may not be enough to beat back the prospect of a deep economic downtrend.

Growth in the world’s second-largest economy has slowed since early 2021 as traditional engines of the economy such as real estate and consumption faltered. Exports, the last major growth driver, are also showing signs of fatigue.

More recently, widespread disruptions to activity from China’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak since 2020 and tough lockdown measures have tilted the odds towards a recession, a few economists even say.

On Wednesday, the State Council, or cabinet, said after a meeting that monetary policy tools - including cuts in banks’ reserve requirement ratios (RRRs) - should be used in a timely way.

In the last two rounds of RRR cuts in 2021, the respective announcements of the easing were made two to three days after they were flagged by the State Council.

“We expect the PBOC to deliver a 50-basis point RRR cut and potentially also an interest rate cut in the next few days,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a note on Thursday.

Most private forecasters now expect an RRR cut of 50 basis points (bps), which would free up more than 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) in long-term funds that banks can use to boost lending.

A commentary by state-run Securities Times said April 15 would be the window to watch.

China on Monday will report March data for industrial production and retail sales, which are expected to reflect the impact from COVID curbs, as well as first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP).

But some analysts cast doubt on the effectiveness of an RRR cut now, due to a lack of demand for credit, as factories and businesses pause while consumers remain cautious in a very uncertain economy. [nL2N2VZ04K

Transmission channels for conventional RRR and rate cuts are severely clogged due to the COVID-related lockdowns and logistics disruptions, according to Nomura.

“When households scramble to stockpile food and private corporates prioritise survivorship over expansion, credit demand is weak,” Nomura analysts said in a note.

“With so many lockdowns, road barricades and property curbs, the most concerning issues lie mainly on the supply side, and merely adding loanable funds and slightly cutting lending rates are unlikely to effectively boost final demand.”

Nomura says China is facing a “rising risk of recession”, with as many as 45 cities now implementing either full or partial lockdowns, making up 26.4% of the country’s population and 40.3% of its GDP.

It expects one 10-bps rate cut each to the rates of the one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF), one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPRs), and seven-day reverse repo in the near term.

The next MLF is due to mature on Friday.

China has kept its benchmark one-year LPR unchanged at 3.70% and its five-year LPR steady at 4.60% since January.

“But monetary policy is not the panacea for all problems,” the Securities Times commentary said.

“Unblocking supply chains and industrial chains, allowing enterprises to get orders, and allowing people to have income would be the only way the cash-flow of the real economy be improved and a turnaround be achieved naturally.” ($1 = 6.3663 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Real Economy#Yuan#The State Council#Rrr#Pboc
Reuters

U.S. dollar hits highest in nearly two years on expected rate increases

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a nearly two-year high on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced expectations of multiple half percentage-point rate increases to control soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
CNBC

In an unexpected move, China holds back on cutting key rate

China's central bank in a surprise move kept a key interest rate unchanged on Friday, despite expectations for more stimulus as Beijing grapples with a Covid surge. The People's Bank of China said it was keeping the rate on its one-year medium-term loan unchanged at 2.85%. China's central bank kept...
CHINA
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after tumbling overnight, particularly against sterling and the euro, as U.S. yields paused their march higher, offering some relief to the bruised and battered yen. Traders were also waiting for the European Central Bank meeting...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

U.S. dollar drops, euro rises as markets look to ECB

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased back from a nearly two-year high on Wednesday as the euro reversed course and turned positive ahead of a policy-setting meeting at the European Central Bank on Thursday. Against a basket of six major currencies , the dollar fell to 99.888,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Asian markets mostly rise on interest rate, inflation hopes

TOKYO — Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday on hopes that the curbs on U.S. interest rates may moderate after new data showed signs of slowing inflation. Benchmarks rose in early trading in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while slipping in mainland China. Regional optimism was lifted by the easing of a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. That kind of development is a big plus for the region’s major drive of growth.
WORLD
World Economic Forum

What happens if a country defaults on its debts?

147 governments have defaulted on debts since 1960. If Russia defaults on its interest payments, creditors might lose money. But it’s unlikely that world financial markets would be destabilized, the IMF says. COVID-19 has raised debt distress, particularly in low-income countries and emerging market economies. Russia could fail to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China cuts reserve requirements for banks as economy slows

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to cushion a sharp slowdown in economic growth. The People's Bank of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Global equities rise, gold falls after Russia avoids default

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Global equity markets gained on Friday after traders cheered a Russian bond payment that averted a historic sovereign default, while gold prices dropped as demand for the safe-haven metal eased following the start of the U.S. interest rate hike cycle. The Russian finance ministry...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy