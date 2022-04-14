Cooler temperatures coming this week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield can expect cool temperatures for the next several days, until a gradual warmup beginning Easter Sunday.
The county may see some light drizzle on Saturday, with a 20 percent chance of showers in the valley and the Kern River Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of the mountains and desert until Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m.
Wind speeds in these areas could gust above 45 miles per hour over the next several days.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
