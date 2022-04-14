Cooler temperatures coming this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield can expect cool temperatures for the next several days, until a gradual warmup beginning Easter Sunday.

The county may see some light drizzle on Saturday, with a 20 percent chance of showers in the valley and the Kern River Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of the mountains and desert until Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m.

Wind speeds in these areas could gust above 45 miles per hour over the next several days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.