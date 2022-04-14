ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China stocks rise as cabinet promises timely cut in reserve requirement ratio

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

SHANGHAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks rose on Thursday, after the cabinet said Beijing would use timely cuts in banks’ reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and other policy tools to support the economy, amid the worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

The CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 4,169.21 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,210.08.

The Hang Seng index added 0.4% to 21,453.69. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7% to 7,363.40.

** The State Council said on Wednesday China would step up financial support for the real economy, especially industries and small firms hit by the pandemic, and will lower financing costs.

** “It is very likely that the PBoC could cut RRR by 50bp for most banks in the next several days,” said Nomura in a note. “These monetary measures and other policies are likely to have little positive impact. In our view, refining and adjusting the ZCS (zero-COVID strategy) is key to a growth recovery.”

** Mainland China reported 29,411 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, of which 3,020 were symptomatic and 26,391 were asymptomatic.

** However, President Xi Jinping said China must not relax COVID control and prevention measures, state radio reported.

** U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said China should help end Russia’s “heinous war” in Ukraine or face a loss of its standing in the world.

** Consumer staples climbed 2.8%, with liquor makers up 4%, while tourism firms added 2.4%.

** Coal stocks gained 3.2%, brokerage firms rose 2%, and automobliles went up 1.8%.

** Alibaba Group lost 3.6% in Hong Kong, as Bloomberg News reported that China’s anti-corruption watchdog was among the agencies involved in a recent inquiry into links between the e-commerce giant’s affiliate Ant Group and state-owned Chinese companies.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong gained 1%.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Reserve Requirement#Hong Kong China#Chinese#Csi300#Hang Seng#The State Council#Nomura#Zcs#Covid
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Asian markets mostly rise on interest rate, inflation hopes

TOKYO — Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday on hopes that the curbs on U.S. interest rates may moderate after new data showed signs of slowing inflation. Benchmarks rose in early trading in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while slipping in mainland China. Regional optimism was lifted by the easing of a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. That kind of development is a big plus for the region’s major drive of growth.
WORLD
CNBC

In an unexpected move, China holds back on cutting key rate

China's central bank in a surprise move kept a key interest rate unchanged on Friday, despite expectations for more stimulus as Beijing grapples with a Covid surge. The People's Bank of China said it was keeping the rate on its one-year medium-term loan unchanged at 2.85%. China's central bank kept...
CHINA
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after tumbling overnight, particularly against sterling and the euro, as U.S. yields paused their march higher, offering some relief to the bruised and battered yen. Traders were also waiting for the European Central Bank meeting...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy