Lightning-sparked forest fires set to increase in North America

By Kate Ravilious
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Wildfires in Siberia<br>epa07751388 A handout picture made available by the press service of the Federation Service Aviation Forest Protection shows servicemen fighting wildfires in the taiga, or boreal forest, Krasnoyarsk region, Russia, 01 August 2019. According to the Aerial Forest Protection Service, as of 31 July, wildfires are blazing across nearly 2.8 million hectares (28,000 square kilometers). Russian president Vladimir Putin has reportedly ordered the military to join efforts to put out the various fires. EPA/RUSSIAN FEDERATION SERVICE AVIATION FOREST PROTECTION / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Photograph: Russian Federation Service Aviation Forest Protection/EPA

Ninety per cent of forest fires in the boreal forests of northern Canada and Alaska are triggered by lightning with research showing weather conditions play a huge role in determining which strikes are fire-starters. As the climate warms, these weather conditions are expected to become more prevalent, significantly increasing the ignition efficiency of lightning strikes.

For every 10,000 lightning strikes in northern North America, between two and five will trigger a forest fire. But what causes one lightning strike to be a damp squib and another to spark a blaze? Researchers looked at forest fire outbreaks in the boreal forests between 2001 and 2018 and assessed the influence of weather conditions, tree type and landscape features on the probability of lightning triggering a fire. Their results, published in Environmental Research Letters , suggest weather conditions were a key driver with higher temperatures, lower rainfall and low humidity all greatly increasing the chances of a lightning-induced blaze.

As global climate warms, fire-friendly weather conditions are to become more common in this region, and the researchers estimate that when the projected doubling in lightning strikes is taken into account, there could be up to 65% more lightning-generated fires in the region for every 1C temperature rise.

