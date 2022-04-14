ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok wants you to build your own AR - if you own a Mac

By Cesar Cadenas
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TikTok is opening its Effect House tool as a public beta for all creators and developers to try out and create their own filters. The service was originally launched back in Fall 2021 as a closed beta with around 450 TikTok creators adopting it. That relatively small group published their own...

www.techradar.com

Related
The Verge

Roku OS 11 will let you set your own photos as a screensaver

Roku device owners will soon have a whole host of new personalization features, including all-new ​​Photo Streams, with the Roku OS 11. Firstly, when Roku OS 11 rolls out to users in the weeks ahead, they’ll be able to change their screensaver to display their own photography or images with Photo Streams. Not only will Photo Streams allow users to display photos from their desktop or mobile device on Roku, but users will also be able to share Streams with other Roku device owners as well. Once a Stream is shared, other Roku owners will be able to add to it, allowing everyone to collaborate on a shared album.
SOFTWARE
Phone Arena

You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS

A new feature is now coming to Twitter for iOS, that will make your experience on the app more fun. "GIFs aren't new, but what is new is the option to capture your own on iOS", states Twitter Support with the announcement of the new feature (via. 9to5Mac). So, now,...
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

What Good is a Metaverse in Which You Do Not Truly Own Your Assets?

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were one of the hottest things in the blockchain ecosystem in 2021, representing more than $17 billion in trading. This year has been no different as the niche is still finding incredible success as more users, celebrities, and organizations adopt them. When it comes to NFTs - there is no doubt that they will continue to expand into new markets. Some of the big names that have recently joined the craze include Sylvester Stallone, Time Magazine, and Spotify. While this is great news not only for the NFT space but all of the blockchain ecosystem, NFTs are yet to have their true potential unlocked. No matter if you are not into NFTs yourself, chances are you have heard of them mostly in terms of collections. Projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club, Cryptopunks, Axie Infinity, and many others, as well as artists like Beeple and Pak, have gathered attention by offering a new way for collectors to hold their pieces. While NFTs are certainly great at digitizing collectibles, the attention on this aspect of them is taking the spotlight from some of its other applications... Which is not necessarily good.
MARKETS
TechRadar

How to clean your Xbox Series X

Unplug your Xbox Series X from the mains first and remove the large sticker at the back of the console and the one at the bottom to reveal the screws beneath them. Use a T8 screwdriver bit to remove the screws. Once done, unclip the console case. Carefully vacuum any...
VIDEO GAMES
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy A33 Budget Phone Gets An Update

Samsung revealed the Galaxy A33 phone Thursday as part of the company's Galaxy A event, which also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G. Images of the cheaper Galaxy phone were leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed that it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and stereo speakers. The...
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

TikTok is launching an AR filter free-for-all

Want to make a filter that turns your face into an alien on TikTok? Now you can. TikTok announced Tuesday that it would open its Effect House, a platform that lets creators make video effects and filters, to all users. Effect House has been in closed beta since last fall,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechRadar

This Google Sheets update should stop you messing up formulas at last

Google Sheets is looking to help users everywhere with the launch of a new tool that will let you write formulas faster and better. The company has launched "intelligent corrections" for formulas in Google Sheets, context-aware fixes that it says help you improve and troubleshoot many different kinds of formulas.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Amazon Big Smile Sale: best deals from Australia’s newest sale event

Amazon is well-known for having great discounts throughout the year, and it’s just added a surprise new sale event to the shopping calendar. No, this isn’t Amazon Prime Day, but a whole new event called the Big Smile Sale (opens in new tab). The sale starts today, and...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Zoom expands AI-powered tools for salespeople

As more and more businesses continue to return to offices, Zoom is looking to cement its position as one of the best enterprise apps out there. At its recent Work Transformation Summit, the video conferencing giant unveiled Zoom IQ for Sales, an AI-powered service for salespeople that is able to quickly analyze sales meetings and produce insights.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Five essential features of a successful membership website builder

With more and more creative individuals choosing to earn their living from the comfort of their homes due to convenience, security, or a better work-life balance, membership sites have been gaining quite a momentum. They’re one of the most popular ways to make money online for bloggers, course creators, and niche experts.
INTERNET
TechRadar

TechRadar

