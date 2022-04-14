Subway shooting suspect denied bail on federal terrorism-related charge
By Brynn Gingras, Mark Morales, Shimon Prokupecz, Laura Ly, Kristina Sgueglia, Eric Levenson and Sonia Moghe, CNN. The man arrested after a roughly 30-hour manhunt in the shooting of 10 people on a subway train in Brooklyn was denied bail at his initial court appearance Thursday. Frank James, 62,...
UPDATE: Police arrested Frank R. James on Wednesday afternoon. He’s been charged with a federal terrorism offense. SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Frank R. James was upgraded from “person of interest” to “suspect” Wednesday morning in connection with a subway attack in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams said. Police identified James, 62, hours after 10 people […]
Click here to read the full article. Police have apprehended a Frank R. James, the 62-year-old who was named a suspect in the April 12 shooting at a New York City subway that left at least 16 people injured, 10 from gunshot wounds.
Law enforcement officials first told CNN Wednesday that James had been arrested. ABC News reports that James was apprehended near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village section of Manhattan after people in the area alerted authorities that James was seen walking around in the area. Police took James into custody at 1:42 p.m. without...
Suspected terrorist Frank James appeared in Brooklyn federal court for the first time on Thursday where a judge ordered him to be held behind bars until his trial and his lawyers requested he undergo a psychological exam.Mr James, 62, is charged with terrorism on a mass transportation system over Tuesday’s Brooklyn subway attack where he allegedly shot 10 people before going on the run for 30 hours. The suspect was finally arrested in Manhattan’s East Village on Wednesday afternoon when he called CrimeStoppers himself to tell police he was at a nearby McDonald’s.Officers descended on the fast food joint...
