Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Coosa, Elmore, Jefferson, Montgomery, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 05:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. HELENA...NORTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES...WALTHALL AND SOUTHERN PIKE COUNTIES At 518 AM CDT, a line of severe thunderstorms extending from 8 miles northwest of Tylertown to Kentwood was moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greensburg, Kentwood, Tylertown, Osyka, Salem, Mount Herman and Tangipahoa. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 54 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 6. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA ・ 29 DAYS AGO