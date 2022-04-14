ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coosa County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Coosa, Elmore, Jefferson, Montgomery, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Creek, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 21:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Creek; Pawnee The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Creek County in northeastern Oklahoma Western Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 910 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles west of Ripley, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Pawnee... Mannford Drumright... Oilton Jennings... Hallett Terlton... Maramec Skedee... Silver City HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CREEK COUNTY, OK
Special Weather Statement issued for Chilton, Coosa, Shelby, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Alabama. Target Area: Chilton; Coosa; Shelby; Talladega A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Talladega, northeastern Chilton, southeastern Shelby and northwestern Coosa Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 958 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jemison, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Columbiana, Jemison, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Weogufka, Thorsby, Strickland Crossroads, Marble Valley, Fayetteville, Lay Lake Dam, Unity, Lay Lake, Mitchell Lake, Shelby, Minooka Park, Alabama 4H Center, Shelby Shores, Waxahatchee Creek, Highway 145 and CR 46 and Paint Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Choctaw, Latimer, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Latimer; Le Flore; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 55 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA CHOCTAW LATIMER LE FLORE PUSHMATAHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, CLAYTON, HUGO, POTEAU, AND WILBURTON.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
Severe weather outbreak barrels across the US, turns deadly again

At least one fatality and more than two dozen injuries were reported as a multi-day severe weather outbreak gripped the U.S. resulting in multiple tornadoes and grapefruit-sized hail. Another major outbreak of severe weather cut a destructive path across the central and southeastern United States this week, striking communities with...
ENVIRONMENT
Severe Weather Statement issued for Coosa, Elmore, Tallapoosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 08:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coosa; Elmore; Tallapoosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT FOR ELMORE...WESTERN TALLAPOOSA AND COOSA COUNTIES At 815 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Stewartville to near Hunter, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Prattville, Alexander City, Millbrook, Wetumpka, Tallassee, Goodwater, Rockford, Kellyton, Equality, Stewartville, Elmore, Coosada, Deatsville, Eclectic, Jacksons` Gap, Martin Dam, Bradford, Santuck, Titus and Bentleyville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COOSA COUNTY, AL
Flood Watch issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Jefferson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A slow-moving line of storms will cross over the region late tonight through late Tuesday night. High rainfall rates could lead to some small creek and street flooding. One to three inches of rainfall with localized totals up to five inches will be possible with the line of storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 05:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. HELENA...NORTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES...WALTHALL AND SOUTHERN PIKE COUNTIES At 518 AM CDT, a line of severe thunderstorms extending from 8 miles northwest of Tylertown to Kentwood was moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greensburg, Kentwood, Tylertown, Osyka, Salem, Mount Herman and Tangipahoa. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 54 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 6. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
Heads Up: Possible Severe Weather Invades Central, West Alabama on Tuesday

We have been closely monitoring for the last several days a system that has the potential to bring severe weather to the southern region starting today in portions of Texas, Western Louisiana, and Southwest Arkansas. Then Tuesday, this same system will impact Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. Then it will move into Georgia, South & North Carolina, and Southern Virginia on Wednesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Jefferson; Plaquemines; St. Charles A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. CHARLES...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 710 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jean Lafitte, or 9 miles south of Marrero, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Marrero, Westwego, Estelle and Woodmere around 725 PM CDT. Timberlane, Harvey, Gretna and Terrytown around 730 PM CDT. Belle Chasse around 735 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Covington, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for south central, central, southeastern and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Lawrence; Simpson; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT FOR WESTERN JASPER...SOUTHEASTERN SIMPSON...SMITH...SOUTHEASTERN LAWRENCE...COVINGTON...NORTHWESTERN JONES AND JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTIES At 437 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Burns to near Mount Olive to Society Hill, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Raleigh and Burns around 440 AM CDT. Pineville and Carson around 445 AM CDT. Taylorsville and Hebron around 450 AM CDT. Melba around 455 AM CDT. Stringer and Garlandville around 505 AM CDT. Sanford and Vernon around 510 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Sylvarena, Mize, Bassfield, Louin, Seminary, Montrose and Soso. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Childress; Collingsworth; Cottle SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 53 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER BAYLOR CALLAHAN CHILDRESS CLAY COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE EASTLAND FOARD HARDEMAN HASKELL JACK KNOX MONTAGUE PALO PINTO SHACKELFORD STEPHENS THROCKMORTON WICHITA WILBARGER YOUNG
CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Delaware, Henry, Randolph, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware; Henry; Randolph; Rush SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 66 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL INDIANA RUSH IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA DELAWARE HENRY RANDOLPH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FARMLAND, MUNCIE, NEW CASTLE, PARKER CITY, RUSHVILLE, UNION CITY, AND WINCHESTER.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN

