Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Monroe; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Lafayette, northern Chickasaw, northeastern Yalobusha, northern Calhoun, Pontotoc, southern Itawamba, southern Lee and Monroe Counties through 430 AM CDT At 346 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Troy, or near Pontotoc, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Water Valley, Verona, Okolona, Shannon, Plantersville, Smithville, Randolph, Troy, New Salem, Springdale, Banner, New Wren, Tula, Furrs, Houlka and Evergreen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
