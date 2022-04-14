ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 23:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
City
Dozier, AL
City
Glenwood, AL
City
Rutledge, AL
City
Butler, AL
County
Conecuh County, AL
County
Covington County, AL
City
Petrey, AL
County
Crenshaw County, AL
City
Brantley, AL
County
Butler County, AL
City
Luverne, AL
City
Highland Home, AL
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Butler, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butler; Crenshaw FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Alabama, including the following counties, Butler, Conecuh and Crenshaw. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 950 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Evergreen, Luverne, Georgiana, McKenzie, Castleberry, Rutledge, Glenwood, Petrey, I65 And US 84, Highland Home, Shell, Avant, Industry, Brushy Creek, East Chapman, Chapman, Shreve, Oaky Streak, Odom Crossroads and Bolling. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today

Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the summer-like warmth seen on Tuesday, but it looks like they're in for a rude awakening on Wednesday. According to The Weather Network, even though temperatures will remain in the double digits, the sunny weather will get washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron on Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Polk; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Scott County in western Arkansas Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Northern Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 414 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cardiff to 7 miles southeast of Waldron to near Beauchamp, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waldron... Mount Ida Oden... Beauchamp Cardiff... Opal Mimosa... Gravelly Fourche Valley... Mauldin Muddy Creek WMA... Olio Bluffton... Pine Ridge Boles... Story Union Hill... Chula Cedar Creek... Gibbs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Benton; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BENTON AND NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 413 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Springdale, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations in or near the path include Springdale... Lowell Bethel Heights... Goshen Mayfield... Sonora THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Monroe; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Lafayette, northern Chickasaw, northeastern Yalobusha, northern Calhoun, Pontotoc, southern Itawamba, southern Lee and Monroe Counties through 430 AM CDT At 346 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Troy, or near Pontotoc, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Water Valley, Verona, Okolona, Shannon, Plantersville, Smithville, Randolph, Troy, New Salem, Springdale, Banner, New Wren, Tula, Furrs, Houlka and Evergreen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, Lee, Pontotoc, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lafayette; Lee; Pontotoc; Union FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR LEE, NORTHERN PONTOTOC, SOUTHERN UNION AND NORTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTIES At 400 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tupelo, Oxford, New Albany, Pontotoc, Verona, Trace State Park, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Shannon, Plantersville, Ecru, New Harmony, Furrs, Troy, Pinedale, Etta, Denmark, Cambridge and Nettleton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Ottawa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKINSON...EASTERN OTTAWA AND SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES At 848 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clay Center to 4 miles east of Oak Hill to 4 miles north of Salina, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Solomon, Bennington, Culver, Wells, Manchester, Longford, Oak Hill, Niles and Talmage. This includes Interstate 70 near mile marker 267. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Echols, Inland Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Southern Ware; Western Charlton AREAS OF FOG WITH VISIBILITY OF 1 MILE OR LESS THIS MORNING Areas of fog are expected this morning through around 9 AM. Some locations are expected to have visibility near a quarter of a mile or less at times mainly from around Palatka northward to Middleburg, Macclenny, metro Jacksonville to around Hillard. Motorists should remain alert for sudden changes in visibility, especially in low spots and near marshes, rivers, creeks or lakes. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Mason; Pleasants; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler; Wirt; Wood FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV

