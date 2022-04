LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Fittlife and the Men’s Fieldhouse will be putting on Lufkin’s first Triathlon on April 23. The event will start at 7 a.m. with a ,400 yard swim at the Boys & Girls Club. It will be followed by a 14.11 mile bike ride and then a 5K run to the finish in downtown Lufkin.

