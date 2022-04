Join Friends of Sears Island for an exploration of some of the large old trees on Sears Island on Saturday, April 30 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Forester Jake Maier will lead participants along the Homestead Trail, pointing out the large, “lucky” trees while talking about what combination of factors would allow them to survive and outcompete others over time. He will discuss the differences between legacy and lucky trees, the ecological consequences of different aspects of forest management, and demonstrate how to measure and compute the points for the big trees register.

SEARSPORT, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO