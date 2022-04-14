ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelican Rapids, MN

More Info Released on Pelican Rapids Shooting That Led to Manhunt

By Lakeland News —
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe know more information now about the shooting in Pelican Rapids on Sunday that led to a manhunt for the suspected shooter. Phoutthasa Prathane of Warroad was arrested in connection with that...

