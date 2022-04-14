ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Round the Clock Entertainment

By Garland Journal
garlandjournal.com
 2 days ago

An established pro with decades in the business, Carlton McConnell is the CEO of Round The...

garlandjournal.com

Comments / 1

Related
Eyewitness News

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Hartford County Tattoo

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Hartford County Tattoo in Bristol has been in business for 19 years and at the end of the day, it’s the art that matters most. “There’s people that do portraits and there’s just classic old school work, there’s just a little bit of everything in here for everybody.”
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight: Wild Kid Acres

When you are a USNA graduate and a former Marine and you take a life-changing trip to Africa, what do you do? Well if you are Gerardo Martinez, you buy an overgrown piece of property full of weeds and trash, go on YouTube and learn how to build a home …alone, and then create the coolest, sustainable business you have ever seen.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
itechpost.com

Netflix Buys Boss Fight Entertainment as It Expands Gaming Business

Netflix is continuing to expand into the gaming scene with its recent acquisition of powerhouse Boss Fight Entertainment. The streaming service is now joined by one of the best developers in the business and the one that brought to life household video game titles like Age of Empires, Halo Wars, and Starwars: The Old Republic.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Peloton investor sticks the boot into co-founder and ex-CEO over ‘destroying $40 billion of shareholder wealth in less than a year’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Peloton Interactive Inc. shares rose as much as 5.6% on Wednesday after investor Blackwells Capital LLC reiterated a plea to put the fitness company up for sale and decried its performance under a new chief executive officer.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Carlton, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Eyewitness News

SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Eliana: a Del Soul Spa

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Small Business Spotlight heads to Eliana: a Del Soul Spa in Glastonbury. Katie Kiss and Heather Perra say you’re probably not alone. They are co-owners of Del Soul Spa in Newington, and Eliana: a Del Soul Spa in Glastonbury. “We like to be a safe...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Essence

Off The Clock With Business Growth Coach, Jereshia Hawk

We've got the scoop on how some of your favorite entrepreneurs and executives are spending time off the clock to refuel, recenter and to remember their north stars. We’ve often heard from founders that running a business can be a 24-hour experience. Still, recently, many of us are denouncing hustle culture for a balance of our own. As women who wear multiple hats, how we spend each moment of the day matters.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight: Changing Patterns Psychotherapy

Everyone needs a little help every now and then. Today, we speak with Tex Ellis, with Annapolis-based Changing Patterns Psychotherapy. I had a list of potential topics to discuss when we sat down, but before I knew it, we were covering all sorts of other ground. I guess that is the job of a good psychotherapist. From his military background to trucking to therapy. Tex taps into his wealth of life experiences and combines it with the training received to help people manage the stresses and issues in their lives.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment#Clock#Black Business#Full Circle#Gospel#Racism
Black Enterprise

Black Tech Firm Gains $6 Million in Seed Funding to Expand its Construction Software Platforms

Livegistics just gained $6 million in seed funding to help the Black-owned technology firm expand its operations and gain new customers. The Detroit-based company is a cloud-based material management system that takes all the paper processes in civil engineering and converts them into a digital platform with real-time GPS tracking. Calling itself a global leader in construction operations software, Livegistics says its niche is helping companies erase revenue losses from lost tickets and giving them a competitive edge with data analytics.
DETROIT, MI
WWD

Lands’ End Grows the Landscape for Luring Customers

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, furthering its strategy to expand the distribution of its all-American, classical-style fashion brand through third parties, goes on air for the first time tomorrow with the QVC video commerce selling channel. Lands’ End last October began selling digitally on qvc.com and has also been selling on amazon.com, kohls.com and at Kohl’s stores. Lands’ End is also said to be working on an arrangement with Target, though details of that were not available.More from WWDFIT Awards 2022 with Michael Kors and Aerin LauderNew Balance Bets Big on Sports, Fashion and Music With New...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Hear Deel’s $14m winning pitch to A16z on TechCrunch Live

While studying at MIT, Alex Bouaziz and Shuo Wang started Deel to help companies hire remote workers. The two met at MIT and experienced this pain after founding an earlier venture. We hope you’ll tune into the April 20 episode of TechCrunch Live to hear from Alex and Anish Acharya,...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Shahi Exports’ Raghavan Ramanujam on Vertical Integration, Tech Investments & Social Impact

Click here to read the full article. In this Q&A, Raghavan Ramanujam discusses Shahi Exports’ moves to own more of the production process and why worker well-being is important. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalIndia Suspends Cotton Import Taxes; Win for US Fiber?Nike, Puma Manufacturer Invests in Growing India Footwear MarketUp Close: In Conversation with Cala CEO Andrew WyattBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
WWD

Meridian Brands Buys Apparel Producer HMS

Click here to read the full article. Meridian Brands has made its move and bought HMS Productions, a mainstay in the business of designing, sourcing, manufacturing and distributing branded and private label women’s apparel. Although the private label apparel business has been flying under the radar for some time as companies push brands more than ever and focus on going direct to consumer, there is clearly still opportunity in the category.More from WWDThe Standout Fashion Looks From the 2022 CMT Music Awards: PHOTOSA Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Amazon Exec Maria Renz Heading to Gopuff

Former Amazon executive Maria Renz is leaving her SoFi position as executive vice president of consumer finance and wealth management to take the role of senior vice president of North America for food delivery startup Gopuff, according to a press release on Friday (April 15). Renz was with Amazon for...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Study of luxury brand digital retailing during COVID-19

Luxury brands represent an important part of the global economy, albeit one that is generally accessible only to a small proportion of the world population. Research into the world of digital retailing in this realm has always been sparse in the marketing and business literature. As such, it is difficult to visualize the norms that have changed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its so-called new-normal. Work in the International Journal of Electronic Marketing and Retailing, offers a qualitative study that hopes to provide some insights into the world of luxury brands.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy