The field looked ordinary enough. Short-shorn stubble, scrawny hedgerows, undressed trees; the River Deben meandered silently to the side, while the square, flint tower of Rendlesham’s Church of St Gregory the Great poked up in the distance. But then low, winter sun cracked through gunmetal clouds, crows began to caw and a sharp gust blew away the centuries. I checked my map. Yes, this was it: had I been here 1,400 years ago, I’d have been hobnobbing with royalty.Suffolk’s sleepy Deben Valley contains some big secrets. It’s where the Anglo-Saxon burial site of Sutton Hoo was found, one of the...

WORLD ・ 29 DAYS AGO