The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO