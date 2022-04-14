Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW SATURDAY .A late season winter storm will move across the region Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Snow will intensify over the Blue Mountains, Palouse, and Central Panhandle Mountains in the evening on Saturday with snow rates up to an inch per hour. Snow will end in the Blue Mountains and Palouse Saturday evening and continue into the early morning hours on Sunday in the Central Panhandle Mountains. Travelers should expect winter travel conditions and delay travel if possible. Travel over mountain passes may become treacherous. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches with locally up to 5 inches on the higher ridges. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Mountain Road, Anatone, Peola, and Cloverland Road. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on winter travel conditions conditions.

ASOTIN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO