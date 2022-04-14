ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
natureworldnews.com

Another Severe Tornado Will Come to Southern US This Week

Another severe tornado will strike the parts of Southern US again just like in the past two weeks that left residents in a devastating condition to. The weather phenomenon may not be happening in the same spots, but it will be the third week in a row that there is a chance of severe weather.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for west central Arkansas...and southeastern Oklahoma. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Le Flore A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SEBASTIAN AND NORTHEASTERN LE FLORE COUNTIES At 845 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Poteau, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Poteau... Pocola Hackett... Cameron Excelsior... Shady Point Rock Island... Jenson HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lawrence FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malheur County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Malheur County. In Idaho, Owyhee Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Benton County in northwestern Arkansas Northwestern Madison County in northwestern Arkansas Central Carroll County in northwestern Arkansas Northeastern Washington County in northwestern Arkansas * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 404 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Springdale, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Berryville... Eureka Springs Lowell... Green Forest Bethel Heights... Hindsville Rudd... Forum Hobbs State Park... Clifty Withrow Springs State Park... War Eagle Urbanette... Rule Goshen... Metalton Connor... Best HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, Lee, Pontotoc, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lafayette; Lee; Pontotoc; Union FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR LEE, NORTHERN PONTOTOC, SOUTHERN UNION AND NORTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE COUNTIES At 400 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tupelo, Oxford, New Albany, Pontotoc, Verona, Trace State Park, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Shannon, Plantersville, Ecru, New Harmony, Furrs, Troy, Pinedale, Etta, Denmark, Cambridge and Nettleton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lewis and Clark County and the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to Noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibility could be reduced to as low as 1/4 mile, at times, in blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow on roads should primarily be confined to areas above 5000 feet elevation during the mid- to late afternoon hours Saturday. Additional light snow is expected Sunday afternoon.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Winston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Winston FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following county, Winston. * WHEN...Until 730 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 419 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arley, Double Springs, Addison, Corinth Rec Area, Moreland, Houston Recreational Area, Winston Free State Barn, Falls City, Smith Lake, Ashridge, Helicon, Houston, Mill Creek, Cane Creek, Winston County Airport, Bull Branch, Hullett Branch, Rockhouse Creek, Yellow Creek and Little Bear Branch.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Arkansas, Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 06:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Arkansas; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Cleburne; Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jefferson; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Yell County; Perry; Pope County Higher Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Arkansas, eastern Arkansas, north central Arkansas, southeast Arkansas, southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Lonoke, Northwest Yell County, Perry, Pope County Higher Elevations, Prairie, Pulaski, Saline, Southern Pope County, White and Yell Excluding Northwest. In eastern Arkansas, Monroe and Woodruff. In north central Arkansas, Cleburne, Southeast Van Buren County and Van Buren County Higher Elevations. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas, Jefferson and Lincoln. In southwest Arkansas, Hot Spring. In western Arkansas, Central and Eastern Montgomery County, Central and Southern Scott County, Johnson County Higher Elevations, Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations, Northern Scott County, Southern Johnson County, Southern and Eastern Logan County, Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations and Western and Northern Logan County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

