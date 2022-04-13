Racers and Toppers lose midweek games Tuesday

Last week, No. 6 Arkansas had an opportunity to prove just how talented and worthy they were of a higher ranking by hosting the No. 17 Auburn Tigers. Arkansas took the chance that they were given, and ran with it. The Razorbacks (30-7, 9-3 SEC) swept the Tigers, outscoring Auburn, 28-11, which included a 17-4 drubbing in run-rule fashion on Sunday. This weekend, Arkansas has the opportunity to build on its impressive resume by hosting No. 12 Kentucky (28-9, 8-4 SEC) in a three-game series beginning Friday at Bogle Park. The Wildcats started off the SEC schedule on the wrong foot, by losing...

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO