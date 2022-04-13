ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Racers and Toppers lose midweek games Tuesday

By Todd Hamilton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss used a three run first and five run sixth inning in downing Murray State 8-2...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas vs. Kentucky: Game preview, how to stream Friday’s opener

Last week, No. 6 Arkansas had an opportunity to prove just how talented and worthy they were of a higher ranking by hosting the No. 17 Auburn Tigers. Arkansas took the chance that they were given, and ran with it. The Razorbacks (30-7, 9-3 SEC) swept the Tigers, outscoring Auburn, 28-11, which included a 17-4 drubbing in run-rule fashion on Sunday. This weekend, Arkansas has the opportunity to build on its impressive resume by hosting No. 12 Kentucky (28-9, 8-4 SEC) in a three-game series beginning Friday at Bogle Park. The Wildcats started off the SEC schedule on the wrong foot, by losing...
AUBURN, AL
WJHL

Ortega Homers but #1 Vols Drop Series Opener to #24 Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 1/1 Tennessee dropped its series opener to No. 24/24 Alabama, 6-3, on Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, ending its 12-game win streak to begin conference play. The Crimson Tide (23-12, 8-5 SEC) were opportunistic at the plate, scoring six runs on 11 hits on the night en route to winning their […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former College Football Player Has Died At 26

The college football world is in mourning following the passing of a former Arkansas football player. Brian Wallace, who played on the offensive line for the Razorbacks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was just 26 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” the team said...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kingsport Times-News

'Bama ends UT’s SEC winning streak at 12

KNOXVILLE — Alabama decided a dozen in a row was enough for Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team. The Crimson Tide handed the Vols a 6-3 loss on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, ending UT’s Southeastern Conference season-opening winning streak at 12 games. The loss was Tennessee's second in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Baseball Knocks Off Top Ranked Tennessee

The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team picked up its biggest win of the season thus far, defeating the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers 6-3 in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday evening. The SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, Garrett McMillan made the start for the Tide tonight. In 110 pitches, he...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn defeats No. 26 Lady Vols

No. 26 Tennessee lost its Southeastern Conference road dual match, 6-1, at No. 13 Auburn Friday. The Lady Vols (12-8, 6-6 SEC) managed one victory against the Tigers (19-4, 10-2 SEC) and forced three singles matches to three sets. Auburn claimed the doubles point by sweeping the two completed matches.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 5 Tennessee wins at Alabama

No. 5 Tennessee won its second consecutive Southeastern Conference dual match, defeating Alabama, 7-0, at Barksdale Stadium. Tennessee (19-6, 7-4 SEC) swept through singles after capturing the doubles point against the Crimson Tide (8-19, 0-11 SEC). In doubles, Adam Walton and Pat Harper defeated Filip Planinsek and Patrick Kaukovalta, 6-4....
TENNESSEE STATE

