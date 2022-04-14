ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur man arrested for cocaine possession

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dx5A8_0f8lRIg500

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Police say one man was arrested this week after officials found cocaine during a traffic stop.

Officials say they stopped a vehicle around 9:10 p.m. on April 12 at Veterans Drive and Beltline Road SE after a traffic violation. Officers identified the driver as Osy Deshaun Mason, 38, of Decatur and found cocaine and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Decatur man arrested for burglary, shooting at vehicle

Mason was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with numerous traffic violations, according to Decatur Police.

Police say he was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,200 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cocaine#Traffic Violations#Whnt Com
Fox 19

Over 100 pounds of drugs, firearms and money seized in massive DeKalb raid

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A major drug bust in DeKalb County has led to the arrest of three people and confiscation of hundreds of pounds of drugs as well as nine firearms. In total, the DeKalb County Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit seized 71 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, 69 kilograms of powder methamphetamine, 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, 1.6 kilograms of heroin mixed with fentanyl, five ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl, 183 pounds of marijuana, 900 Xanax pills and two gallons of liquid meth. Additionally, detectives recovered five rifles, four handguns and a large sum of money.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy