Denver, CO

Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Garners helper in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Newhook notched an assist in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Kings. Given the lopsided nature of the game,...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Magnus Hellberg clears re-entry waivers, will join Red Wings on Friday

Newly-signed Detroit Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg has cleared re-entry waivers, according to a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On Wednesday, the Red Wings signed Hellberg to a one-year contract for the rest of the 2021–22 season. The 31-year-old goaltender had already played 37 games with HC Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League this year, meaning he had to pass through waivers before being eligible to join his new NHL club.
DETROIT, MI
STREAK HALTED

The Vegas Golden Knights scored four in the second period en route to a 6-1 victory over the Flames Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Calgary. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames remain atop the Pacific Division with a 45-20-9 record. Dillon...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sets new career high in points

Rantanen notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils. Rantanen has assists in each of his last two games, and he's posted six helpers in his last five outings. He set up Artturi Lehkonen's goal at 14:35 of the second period Thursday. Rantanen has earned a career-high 88 points (35 on the power play), 245 shots on net, 56 PIM and a plus-35 rating through 71 appearances.
DENVER, CO
NHL

MacEachern placed on long-term injured reserve

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed forward Mackenzie MacEachern on long-term injured reserve. In addition, the Blues recalled forward Dakota Joshua from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions. MacEachern, 28, has played...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Smith, McBain Make NHL Debut in Coyotes’ 6-2 Loss to the Devils

The Arizona Coyotes entered Tuesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils with some new faces in the lineup. The result, though, was a familiar one. Rookies Jack McBain and Nathan Smith both played in their first career NHL game, but the Coyotes ultimately fell 6-2 to the Devils on Tuesday in front of an announced crowd of 8,679 at Gila River Arena. The loss drops the Coyotes to 22-46-5, and their 49 points remain the lowest in the league, two points behind the Montreal Canadiens and three behind the Seattle Kraken. All three teams have nine games remaining on their schedule.
NEWARK, NJ
Person
Alex Newhook
Yardbarker

Craig Button rates Simon Edvinsson as third-best NHL-affiliated prospect

Earlier this week, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button released his list of the top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects. Button joined TSN as a contributor after serving as Calgary Flames general manager from 2000 to 2003. His list prominently features two players selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft.
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic delivers a mighty wind in Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 shutout of 'Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Nedeljkovic had a much better time in his second game back at his former workplace. Nedeljkovic stifled the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena to help the Detroit Red Wings win, 3-0. He made 46 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and start a tough stretch for the Wings on a positive note. The game was the first of six straight against teams jockeying for playoff positioning.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Miller has five assists, Canucks top Coyotes to gain in Pacific race

The Canucks won 7-1, their 5th win in a row, as J.T. Miller recorded 5 assists, Vasily Podkolzin added 2 goals and Thatcher Demko made 21 stops. Vasily Podkolzin had two goals and an assist, Alex Chiasson scored twice, Quinn Hughes had three assists, and Thatcher Demko made 21 saves for Vancouver (37-28-10), which has won five in a row and has points in 10 of the past 12 (7-2-3).
NHL
#Avalanche#Kings
NHL

Avalanche Set Franchise Record with 53rd Win

Rewriting franchise history. Backed by a sold-out crowd at Ball Arena on Wednesday night, this year's Colorado Avalanche squad officially etched their names in franchise history as they claimed both their 53rd win of the regular season and their 29th win on home ice. Wednesday night's 9-3 rout featured a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Horvat could be out rest of regular season for Canucks

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Bo Horvat could be out for the rest of the regular season with a lower-body injury for the Canucks. The center left 1:36 into the second period of a 7-1 win against...
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Blueshirts Blank Flyers, 4-0

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the New York Rangers, 4-0, at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. The Rangers scored once in the first period and twice in the second, while the Flyers were unable to solve Alexandar Georgiev. The loss marked the second time in franchise history that the Flyers have lost 40 games in a season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Wild recalls Dewar from Iowa

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Connor Dewar from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Dewar, 22 (6/26/99), has collected five points (2-3=5) and 25 penalty minutes (PIM) in 30 games with Minnesota...
NHL
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA

