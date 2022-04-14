ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Draws helper Wednesday

 2 days ago

Johnson logged an assist, went plus-3, fired two shots on goal and added two PIM in Wednesday's 9-3...

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

NHL Buzz: Johnson expected to make NHL debut with Blue Jackets

Atkinson, Hart out for Flyers; Greenway likely won't travel with Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson, the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and University of Michigan teammate Nick Blankenburg...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Ducks’ Zegras is Changing Hockey With Lacrosse-Style Moves

Anaheim Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras is making a name for himself, not only in the NHL, but around the world. You’ve likely seen his incredible lacrosse-style goals and assists in highlight reels all year long. The 21-year-old is pulling off some of the most jaw-dropping plays we’ve seen in hockey history, all in his rookie season. Whether you are a fan of his stunts or not, there is no debate that he is single-handedly changing the sport of hockey.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sets new career high in points

Rantanen notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils. Rantanen has assists in each of his last two games, and he's posted six helpers in his last five outings. He set up Artturi Lehkonen's goal at 14:35 of the second period Thursday. Rantanen has earned a career-high 88 points (35 on the power play), 245 shots on net, 56 PIM and a plus-35 rating through 71 appearances.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Wild's Ryan Hartman fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

The incident in question occurred in Tuesday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, as Hartman got into an altercation with Oilers winger Evander Kane in the middle of the third period. As they were escorted away by the referees, Hartman gave Kane the middle finger, a gesture that was immediately knocked down by the official. Hartman described the incident as “well worth it“.
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Wolf Pack Weekly: Hartford snaps 7 game losing streak

The playoffs are around the corner in the American Hockey League as the journey begins in the first week of May. The Wolf Pack’s 2022 Calder Cup Playoff outlook has plenty of unknowns. Whether that be seeding to even if they make it at this rate. Their performance in recent weeks have precariously left them teetering and holding on to the last playoff spot (sixth in division).
HARTFORD, CT
KEYT

Blackhawks top Sharks 5-4 in SO to end 8-game slide

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored the lone goal in the shootout after having three assists in regulation and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the San Jose Sharks. Jaycob Megna scored with 3:25 left in the third to tie it at 4 and send it to overtime. Patrick Kane scored his 24th goal and added two assists for Chicago. Dylan Strome notched his career-high 21st goal and had an assist and Taylor Raddysh and Calvin de Haan scored. Meier scored his team-leading 32nd goal for the Sharks, who have lost eight in a row. Scott Reedy and Rudolfs Balcers also scored for San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Craig Button rates Simon Edvinsson as third-best NHL-affiliated prospect

Earlier this week, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button released his list of the top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects. Button joined TSN as a contributor after serving as Calgary Flames general manager from 2000 to 2003. His list prominently features two players selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Reuters

Alex DeBrincat shines as Blackhawks nip Sharks

Alex DeBrincat had three assists in regulation and scored in the third round of the shootout to lift the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The teams failed to convert in the first two rounds of the shootout before DeBrincat solved James...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
Preview: Canes vs. Red Wings

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 48-18-8 (104 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-2 Win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday, April 12. Red Wings Record: 28-35-10 (66 Points, 5th - Atlantic Division) Red Wings Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Ottawa Senators...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Revisiting the Blues’ Trade for Ryan O’Reilly

On July 1, 2018, the St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres agreed to a trade that sent shockwaves through the National Hockey League. The two teams agreed to send Ryan O’Reilly to St. Louis in exchange for Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka, Tage Thompson, a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Upon initial review, the deal seemed lopsided and in favor of St. Louis. Nearly four years later, the trade may not be as lopsided as once perceived.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Slated to land on IL

Snell (groin) will be placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Snell was scratched from his scheduled start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday due to groin tightness. Although the southpaw said that the issue is "way more minor" than the groin injury that forced him to miss time late in the 2022 season, he'll still be forced to spend time on the 10-day IL. The move will likely be backdated by a few days, but it's not yet clear when Snell will be able to return to game action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Heads to bench

Wisdom will sit Friday against the Rockies. Wisdom will sit for the second time in the season's first seven games, missing out on a potential Coors Field start. He's started the season very poorly, going 1-for-21 with 11 strikeouts. Jonathan Villar will take over at third base.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA

