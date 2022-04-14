ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche's Devon Toews: Contributes assist

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Toews notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 9-3 win...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/14/22 vs Minnesota Wild

The Dallas Stars continue their three-game homestand against the streaking Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center. The Stars are coming off perhaps their best defensive performance of the season. On Tuesday, they held the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to just 25 shots and zero goals on the board in an intense 1-0 victory on home ice. It was a much-needed performance after a chaotic month and a few poor performances on the defensive end of the ice.
DALLAS, TX
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks top Rocket in OT, 4-3

The Rochester Americans defeated the Laval Rocket, 4-3, in overtime on Wednesday night at the Blue Cross Arena. Rochester led 3-2 going into the third period, but Laval scored a goal halfway through to tie the game and eventually force overtime. Ethan Prow netted the game-winner for the Amerks. Linus...
ROCHESTER, NY
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Islanders legend Mike Bossy dies at 65

One of the greatest talents in NHL history has passed away, as several reports have confirmed the death of Mike Bossy. The legendary goal scorer was 65. In a statement from the New York Islanders, the only team Bossy ever played for, general manager Lou Lamoriello explained the loss:. "The...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Sets new career high in points

Rantanen notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils. Rantanen has assists in each of his last two games, and he's posted six helpers in his last five outings. He set up Artturi Lehkonen's goal at 14:35 of the second period Thursday. Rantanen has earned a career-high 88 points (35 on the power play), 245 shots on net, 56 PIM and a plus-35 rating through 71 appearances.
DENVER, CO
The Detroit Free Press

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic delivers a mighty wind in Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 shutout of 'Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Nedeljkovic had a much better time in his second game back at his former workplace. Nedeljkovic stifled the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena to help the Detroit Red Wings win, 3-0. He made 46 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and start a tough stretch for the Wings on a positive note. The game was the first of six straight against teams jockeying for playoff positioning.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Toews
Reuters

NHL roundup: Nathan MacKinnon's hat trick highlights Avs' rout

April 14 - Nathan MacKinnon finished with three goals and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who set a franchise record for wins in a season by clobbering the Los Angeles Kings 9-3 on Wednesday in Denver. Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Valeri Nichushkin and Nicolas Aube-Kubel...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
Reuters

Alex DeBrincat shines as Blackhawks nip Sharks

Alex DeBrincat had three assists in regulation and scored in the third round of the shootout to lift the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. The teams failed to convert in the first two rounds of the shootout before DeBrincat solved James...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Mike Bossy Passes Away

The Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of four-time Stanley Cup Champion and Hockey Hall of Fame member, Mike Bossy. The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the greatest pure goal scorer, four-time Stanley Cup Champion and Hockey Hall of Fame member, Mike Bossy.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-29-9) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (42-23-10) 7 PM ET | PPG PAINTS ARENA. The New York Islanders travel to Pittsburgh for the back half of a home-and-home set, looking to pick up another win against the Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Islanders are coming...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Helps team end losing streak

Kane had a goal, two assists -- one on the power play -- four shots and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks. Kane was everywhere in this one, helping the Blackhawks end an eight-game losing streak while handing the Sharks their eighth straight defeat. He opened the scoring just 1:18 in, then helped Chicago reestablish a one-goal lead on two different occasions in the second. With six points in his last three games, Kane has raised his season point total to 86 through 70 games.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Records second homer

Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks Thursday against the Nationals. Reynolds reached base four times, with the highlight of his performance coming in the third inning when he launched a two-run home run to right field. He now has two homers on the season, both of which have come in his last three games. Though Reynolds has no additional extra-base hits, he has recorded at least one knock in five of his six starts.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Won't start Wednesday

Tucker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Tucker will take a seat for the second time in the Pirates' five games to open the season while Hoy Park picks up a start in right field. At least until Pittsburgh returns Anthony Alford (wrist) from the injured list, Tucker should have a clear path to a near-everyday role, but he's not provided much fantasy value at the moment. Over his three starts, Tucker has gone hitless in 10 at-bats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Heads to bench

Wisdom will sit Friday against the Rockies. Wisdom will sit for the second time in the season's first seven games, missing out on a potential Coors Field start. He's started the season very poorly, going 1-for-21 with 11 strikeouts. Jonathan Villar will take over at third base.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Drilled by comebacker in start

Fried was removed midway through the sixth inning of his start Wednesday against the Nationals, shortly after being struck in the right leg by a Nelson Cruz comebacker to the mound, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. He covered 5.1 frames in the outing and gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy