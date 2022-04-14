ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's Quora-like Zhihu raises $106 million in Hong Kong listing - sources

By Scott Murdoch
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese question and answer website Zhihu Inc priced its Hong Kong listing at HK$32.06 each to raise HK$833 million ($106.25 million), according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The company sold 26 million shares in its dual primary listing, according to its regulatory filings.

Zhihu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal comes amid an increasing number of U.S.-listed Chinese firms also listing in Hong Kong as the regulatory stand off between Beijing and Washington shows no signs of ending.

The dispute over allowing access to Chinese companies’ accounts for U.S auditors is casting doubt on the future of those companies’ U.S. listings.

Washington is demanding full access to the books of U.S-listed Chinese companies, but Beijing has previously barred foreign inspection of working papers from local accounting firms.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said earlier this month it would revise the confidentiality rules involving offshore listings, which could remove a legal hurdle to the company-audit standoff.

Zhihu, which like U.S. knowledge-sharing website Quora Inc allows users to publicly post questions to which others offer replies, listed in New York in March last year.

Two of its U.S-listed depository receipts equal one Hong Kong share, according to a term sheet for the deal.

The shares will start trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on April 22, the company’s regulatory filings show.

Four existing shareholders, led by Capital Today and Innovation Works, sold the stock for Zhihu’s Hong Kong listing, according to the term sheet.

Zhihu’s New York stock fell 2.7% on Wednesday as the bookbuild for the Hong Kong listing was being finalised.

Its shares are down 61.2% so far in 2022.

($1 = 7.8393 Hong Kong dollars)

#Chinese#Zhihu Inc#Csrc Rrb#Quora Inc
CNBC

In an unexpected move, China holds back on cutting key rate

China's central bank in a surprise move kept a key interest rate unchanged on Friday, despite expectations for more stimulus as Beijing grapples with a Covid surge. The People's Bank of China said it was keeping the rate on its one-year medium-term loan unchanged at 2.85%. China's central bank kept...
CHINA
Benzinga

Is Charlie Munger's Patience Wearing Off? Daily Journal Cuts Alibaba Holdings By Half In Q1

Charlie Munger first picked up a stake in Alibaba in the first quarter of 2021. The company is facing intensifying rivalry from established domestic peers such as JD.com. Alibaba Group Holdings, Inc. BABA shares have been in the doldrums ever since Chinese regulators began hounding the company following anti-establishment outbursts by its founder Jack Ma in late 2020. An astute investor who began piling into the shares of the Chinese ecommerce behemoth, taking advantage of the depressed stock price, apparently is losing patience.
STOCKS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar soft after as U.S. yields pause

HONG KONG, April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after tumbling overnight, particularly against sterling and the euro, as U.S. yields paused their march higher, offering some relief to the bruised and battered yen. Traders were also waiting for the European Central Bank meeting...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Reuters

