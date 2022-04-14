ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood narcotics detective out on bail

By 2UrbanGirls
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD – An Inglewood Police Department narcotics detective has posted bail and is out of jail, for now. Det. John Baca was indicted on drug trafficking charges last October, however, the department has made no public statements about his arrest outside of they are “cooperating” with the...

Comments / 11

Comment Commando
1d ago

PS And the Citizens Deserve so much better..on GOD. The city has Gained Two Stadiums But are Losing Schools in historic Communities. .The Stadium Gains are at the Expense and Detriment of long time residents being priced out of their neighborhoods their Businesses Etc The city is Yielding to a Gentrification Process that is not being Adequately Addressed. By select Leader(s) I'm Guessing that has Bigger fish to Fry.

4
Comment Commando
1d ago

BACA..Why does that Name Ring a bell? Oh yeah the EX-LASD Leader that went to Prison for Lying to the FEDS.Any Relations?

3
