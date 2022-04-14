ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rostraver Township, PA

Residents question Rostraver Township well-pad project

By Stacy Wolford
monvalleyindependent.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkeptics say Olympus Energy’s Hera Well Pad project could impact the traffic footprint near the Rostraver Ice...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Grand Mound residents speak on proposed solar project

Before the pandemic, Oberman estimated the Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities saw about 50 patients per weekend. Now, the center sees almost 100. Aetna Better Health of Illinois host laundry & literacy days in East Moline. Updated: 10 hours ago. Laundry & Literacy Days gives residents access to...
GRAND MOUND, IA
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Residents Have Questions About Reassessment

LAKEHURST – Borough residents are fearing a potential tax increase will be brought about by a county-mandated reassessment of their properties. A reassessment is when every property in a town is looked at to make sure the owner is paying the right amount of taxes. The tax bill is based on the value of the property, not necessarily what it was purchased for. If the average value of homes in a town is more than 15% away from where they should be, a town is ordered to do a reassessment or a revaluation. The difference between these two terms is that a reassessment is done in-house, usually by smaller towns, and a revaluation is done by an outside contractor.
LAKEHURST, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rostraver Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy