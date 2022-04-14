Residents question Rostraver Township well-pad project

LAKEHURST – Borough residents are fearing a potential tax increase will be brought about by a county-mandated reassessment of their properties. A reassessment is when every property in a town is looked at to make sure the owner is paying the right amount of taxes. The tax bill is based on the value of the property, not necessarily what it was purchased for. If the average value of homes in a town is more than 15% away from where they should be, a town is ordered to do a reassessment or a revaluation. The difference between these two terms is that a reassessment is done in-house, usually by smaller towns, and a revaluation is done by an outside contractor.

