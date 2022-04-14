ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Masked Singer US: Armadillo and Miss Teddy’s identity revealed as they’re eliminated

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXSbj_0f8lH0f000

TV personality Duane Chapman and singer Jennifer Holliday were the next celebrities to be eliminated from the third round of contestants on The Masked Singer after the pair was revealed to be Armadillo and Miss Teddy.

On Wednesday (13 April), the sixth episode of the season saw Armadillo and Miss Teddy compete against Ringmaster in a final sing-off to try to save their spot on the show.

However, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke , and Nicole Scherzinger voted to save Ringmaster after her rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You”.

During the episode, Armadillo dedicated a performance of “Amazing Grace” to his mother, while Miss Teddy sang Duffy’s “Mercy”.

After the three contestants delivered their solo performances, they went head-to-head in the final showdown.

Ringmaster, Miss Teddy, and Armadillo sang Blondie’s “One Way or Another”.

After the vote, Armadillo aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, was sent home first, followed by Miss Teddy.

Ringmaster joined Group One’s Firefly in the Grand Finale.

The Masked Singer continues on Wednesdays at 8 pm on Fox.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Miss Teddy Is a 'Dreamgirls' Actress

The Masked Singer Season 7's second round concluded on Wednesday night, with two contestants sent home. The first to go was Armadillo, who lost to Miss Teddy and Ringmaster. However, Miss Teddy sadly followed minutes later. Scroll through to learn the cuddly crooner's identity (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Jennifer Holliday
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Duane Chapman
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Middletown Press

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Cyclops and Thingamabob: Here Are the Stars Under the Masks

Nope, the unmasking we’re all dreading still didn’t happen in Week 3 of “The Masked Singer,” as two more celebrities exited the show in a double elimination. Exiting this week were “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0” star Jorge Garcia, who had performed as the Cyclops, and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, revealed as the Thingamabob.
NFL
Q 96.1

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne shares heartbreak after tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her heart is broken after the tragic sudden passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The former The Talk star joined millions of mourners across the globe in paying tribute to the talented musician, who sadly died on Friday at the age of 50. WATCH: All...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is the Late Gilbert Gottfried's Wife? Here's the Full Scoop

Another day, another Hollywood loss to grieve. Social media is still saddened by the news of stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s passing. The popular Disney voice actor reportedly passed away on April 12, 2022, after battling recurrent ventricular tachycardia (a heart abnormality) caused by myotonic dystrophy type II. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masked Singer#Group One
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson shares emotional engagement story in heartwarming post

Kelly Clarkson is always there to cheer others on and her popular chat show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, does just that throughout the week. What's more, the program's official Instagram account often posts uplifting stories to brighten up people's days, and the latest one was too sweet. Kelly and her...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her

The first Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip may be over, but that doesn’t mean the outlandish times are over. The second installment of RHUGT is right around the corner. And this time? It’s filmed at none other than Blue Stone Manor. Berkshire home of former Real Housewife of New York, Dorinda Medley. And I for […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Is 'OutDaughtered' Canceled? Adam Busby's Comment Leaves Fans Fearing the Worst

When OutDaughtered first started airing on TLC in May 2016, viewers instantly fell in love with Adam and Danielle Busby and their brood of six little girls — including a set of quintuplets. Fans have watched the Busbys adjust to life with multiples and the logistical struggles of caring and providing for so many little ones. However, radio silence in recent months when it comes to the series has left them wondering: Is OutDaughtered canceled?
TV SERIES
Popculture

Controversial Daytime Talk Show Canceled After 31 Years

After 31 years in production, Maury Povich's time on TV is ending. Povich's iconic, controversial and sometimes downright weird talk show has been canceled. According to TVLine, the show will be winding down production in the spring, continuing to air repeats in syndication for the time being. According to TVLine,...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

607K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy