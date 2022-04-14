Family and friends lay murder victim to rest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been more than a month since 73-year-old Gary Ruby was found dead in his Hawaii Loa Ridge home, on Wednesday his loved ones held a memorial for him, choosing to remember him by the person he was and not the brutal details of his murder.

Gary was described as a kind and caring person by his family and close friends, and they said they have found some peace knowing that he has been laid to rest. But they still find it hard to believe the way his life was taken.

Those who loved Gary celebrated his life, just as he did for others.

Gary’s brother Lorne Ruby said, “I don’t think he forgot anybody’s special dates, whether we’re talking birthdays, anniversaries, you name it. Gary remembered and Gary celebrated.”

Many who attended Gary’s memorial flew in from out of state. One of his friends, David Ellison, said it is bittersweet to be on the island.

Ellison said, “he felt so safe here and so there’s just a tremendous sense of just bitter irony in the way his life ended, and then given just how kind and gentle he was, it makes it doubly bitter for all of us.”

His brother and close friends said COVID got in the way of visiting Gary at his dream home sooner, they had finally decided on visiting this spring.

Ellison’s husband, Edgar Antonio, was one of Gary’s closest friends. He said they plan on visiting some of Gary’s favorite places, like the Banyan Tree at Queen’s Surf.

Antonio said, “I am hoping I could show Lorne all the different places that Gary enjoyed going to, and what he really liked about Hawaii.”

Gary’s older brother said he will fly back home with some peace, knowing his brother is at his final resting place. But he knows this is not entirely the end, the man accused of Gary’s death is now on the island and charged with murder.

“There’s a trial that will come and there’s a part of me that’s very vengeful and wants to see the perpetrator punished,” Lorne Ruby said. “There’s another part of me that says in some ways it doesn’t matter, no matter what his punishment, it will not bring my brother back to us.”

Antonio was appointed as Gary’s executor, and he said no decisions have been made about his home at Hawaii Loa Ridge.