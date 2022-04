MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A debris fire broke out early Saturday morning in Mesa at a construction business near Alma School Road and Main Street. Mesa Fire Captain Chris Tiller says the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm fire. Luckily, crews had a ton of water to control the fire. Most of the fire was burning debris and roofing construction materials. Tiller says they had to shut down the railroad system and a section of Alma School Road for some time as they worked to put out the fire. There were no injuries and no other buildings were affected and everything is “pretty contained,” according to Tiller.

