Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) & A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory Added To Library Of Congress’ National Registry

By Roy Lott
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWu-Tang Clan’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory are the two latest additions to add to the National Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress will also be preserving a pair of...

music.mxdwn.com

Wu-Tang Clan, A Tribe Called Quest New Members of National Recording Registry

Iconic Hip-Hop artists the Wu-Tang Clan and the venerable singer-songwriter Alicia Keys have made history as the newest additions to the National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress made the announcement on Wednesday (April 13) that they’ve chosen the debut albums of the legendary group from Staten Island, New York as well as from Harlem native Keys among their twenty-five recordings worthy of being preserved for all history for the registry, which was founded in the year 2000. “The National Recording Registry reflects the diverse music and voices that have shaped our nation’s history and culture through recorded sound,” said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden as part of the announcement regarding the selections. “The national library is proud to help preserve these recordings, and we welcome the public’s input. We received about 1,000 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry.”
