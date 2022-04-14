Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) & A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory Added To Library Of Congress’ National Registry

Constance Wu, star of Hustlers, Crazy Rich Asians and Fresh Off the Boat, has written a memoir that will be published this fall, EW has learned exclusively. "Long time no see!" she says in a video announcement (above). "Today is my 40th birthday, so I thought I would tell you guys what I've been up to, that not a lot of people know: I had two babies over the pandemic...The first baby I had is a human kind of baby, I had a daughter. And the second baby I gave birth to is a book baby." Titled Making a Scene, the book is an essay collection that recounts Wu's experiences "growing up in suburban Virginia, scraping by as a struggling actress, falling in love again and again, confronting her identity and influence, and navigating the pressures and pleasures of existing in today's world," according to the book's publisher, Scribner.
