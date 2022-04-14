Boris Johnson news- live: PM diverts attention to ‘illegal migrants’ as he faces ‘three more Partygate fines’

Boris Johnson reportedly faces three more police fines for breaching lockdown by having attended Downing Street parties.

Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended,” an unnamed source told the newspaper.

Insiders believe Mr Johnson is set to receive at least four fines in total, The Daily Mirror and The Guardian reported.

However, amidst the mounting public backlash, Mr Johnson will on Thursday try to switch attention to the issue of illegal immigration. The government is set to announce plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda while they await immigration decisions from the Home Office.

“Our compassion may be infinite but our capacity to help people is not,” the PM is expected to say.