ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Boris Johnson news- live: PM diverts attention to ‘illegal migrants’ as he faces ‘three more Partygate fines’

By Namita Singh
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLxTb_0f8kfuvQ00

Boris Johnson reportedly faces three more police fines for breaching lockdown by having attended Downing Street parties.

Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended,” an unnamed source told the newspaper.

Insiders believe Mr Johnson is set to receive at least four fines in total, The Daily Mirror and The Guardian reported.

However, amidst the mounting public backlash, Mr Johnson will on Thursday try to switch attention to the issue of illegal immigration. The government is set to announce plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda while they await immigration decisions from the Home Office.

“Our compassion may be infinite but our capacity to help people is not,” the PM is expected to say.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to retract claim that Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his incendiary claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit vote – and insisted Kyiv is not offended.The prime minister was reported to be regretting making the comparison – made in his weekend Tory conference speech – after it was branded “insulting” to the Ukrainian people and “insane”.But his spokesman made clear he was not having “second thoughts”, arguing it is legitimate to categorise both struggles as a “desire for freedom”.The spokesman added: “It’s worth noting that the Ukrainian ambassador was in the audience at the time. He gave...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson wants first ‘illegal’ migrants flown to Rwanda in six weeks

The Prime Minister wants to see the first migrants handed a ‘one-way ticket’ to Rwanda flown out in roughly six weeks as the Government battles to curb Channel crossings.Boris Johnson is reportedly keen for the first flight carrying those deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally – including those taking to the water to embark on the perilous journey in small boats – to leave late next month, marking the start of plans to move thousands within the next few years.But the Government is braced for the widely criticised plans to be challenged in the courts, which could prove...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Migrants#Illegal Immigrants#Uk#Partygate#The Daily Telegraph#The Daily Mirror#The Home Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Minister says Boris Johnson is 'confident' he won't be fined by police and have to resign over Partygate - as a senior Tory puts pressure on Scotland Yard to speed up its probe and 'draw a line' under the affair

Boris Johnson is 'confident' of escaping a police fine over Partygate and having to resign, a senior minister has said. Tory party chairman Oliver Dowden made the comments as figures within the Government put pressure on Scotland Yard to wrap up its investigation into alleged law-breaking in Westminster during lockdown.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross refuses to back Boris Johnson to lead party into the next election after Partygate saga despite withdrawing no confidence letter - as another MP retracts their call for the PM to quit

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has refused to back Boris Johnson to lead the Conservatives into the next election. In a move that could exacerbate the rift between the Scottish and English parties Mr Ross refused to endorse the Prime Minister, despite last week dropping his demand for him to quit over Partygate.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia formally warns US to stop giving weapons to Ukraine or face ‘unpredictable consequences’

Russia sent a formal letter to the U.S. this week warning it to stop sending weapons to Ukraine or it would face “unpredictable consequences.”. The letter, which was reviewed by and first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday, accused the U.S. and NATO of “adding fuel” to the conflict in Ukraine by sending “most sensitive” weapons shipments there.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fury as Boris Johnson compares Ukraine war to Brexit: PM faces angry backlash from EU and senior Tories for likening vote to struggle of Ukrainians battling Putin's invaders in conference speech

Boris Johnson is facing a mounting international and domestic backlash today after comparing Ukrainian resistance to the Russian invasion to the UK's Brexit vote. Senior Tories and EU officials were among those who criticised the remarks made in a speech to the part faithful at the Conservative Spring Conference in Blackpool.
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda draws outrage

LONDON (AP) — Britain announced a deal with Rwanda on Thursday to send some asylum-seekers thousands of miles to the East African country — a plan it said would stop people-smugglers sending desperate migrants on treacherous journeys across the English Channel. U.K. opposition politicians and refugee groups condemned...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

604K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy