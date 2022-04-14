ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

India factory fire kills 6, hospitalizes 13 with burns

By OMER FAROOQ Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0f8kO2FO00

Fire raged through a pharmaceutical factory after an explosion in southern India, killing at least six workers on night shift and burning 13 others, police said Thursday.

The fire broke out due to a chemical reactor leaking monomethyl nitric acid — used for manufacturing several types of polymers — which caused an explosion on Wednesday night, Police Officer Rahul Dev Sharma said.

Five workers died on the spot and another succumbed to burns in a hospital. The 13 hospitalized workers were in critical condition as they suffered 80% burns, Sharma said.

The cause of the leak is being investigated, he said. The chemical reactor was completely damaged, but firefighters saved other parts of the factory from being destroyed by the fire, Sharma said.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at the Porus Labs chemical factory, located in Akkireddygudem, a village in Andhra Pradesh state.

"My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly," he tweeted.

Porus Labs is privately owned and specializes in the development and production of pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals that are used by drugmakers, its website said.

India is a leading global pharmaceutical producer, including making COVID-19 vaccines.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. Some don’t even install firefighting equipment.

In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit in a New Delhi factory producing handbags and other items killed 43 people. In a second major fire that year, a blaze in a six-story building’s illegal rooftop kitchen killed 17 people, also in New Delhi.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Greece: 3 workers killed in blast at dynamite factory

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say three factory workers have been killed in a powerful explosion at a commercial dynamite factory in northern Greece, while one worker was hospitalized. The company that owns the factory said Monday that the three workers, who had been declared missing for hours, were dead. The blast occurred outside the northern city of Grevena, 420 kilometers (260 miles) northwest of Athens. Fire service rescuers were called to the site in a remote area. The explosion was heard by residents in the town. The cause of the blast is under investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fire crews tackle blaze at Rhymney recycling factory

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a recycling factory. Eighteen appliances were sent to Heads of Valley Industrial Estate, Rhymney, Caerphilly county, shortly after 01:30 GMT, including three aerial platforms and two water bowsers. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received 96 calls from the public about the...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Images released of flat where ‘neglected’ seven-year-old died from asthma attack

Pictures have been released showing the inside of a property where a seven-year-old asthma sufferer was found dead in the garden after alleged neglect by his mother.Images seen by jurors at Coventry Crown Court include the living room of the property at which drug user Laura Heath is alleged to have unlawfully killed Hakeem Hussain through gross negligence, after using his inhaler to smoke drugs.Jurors are currently hearing a second week of evidence in Heath’s trial, which has heard claims she repeatedly flouted medical advice.Prosecutors claim Heath deliberately “prioritised her addiction to heroin and crack cocaine” prior to the “preventable”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern India#Hospital#Accident#Akkireddygudem
Daily Mail

Inside terraced house where up to 26 slave labourers were held as Romanian crime family who lured the victims to UK with promise of construction work and free food and accommodation face jail

Up to 26 slave labourers were held inside a terraced house as a Romanian crime family who lured the victims to the UK with the promise of construction work, free food and accommodation face jail. The victims were told they would earn £50 a day, but were instead crammed into...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Man in Florida who stopped to help is one of two dead after head-on crash

Two people died after a head-on collision and semitruck crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Florida early Thursday morning. A Tampa woman, 32, was headed northbound in her SUV on U.S. 301 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with pickup driven by a Zephyrhills woman, 58, at around 3 a.m. A 61-year-old man, also from Zephyrhills, was in the passenger's seat of the pickup.
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' country road is strewn with fly-tipped wood, wardrobes and cardboard as 'fuming' villagers call for CCTV cameras to stop 'wicked' rubbish dumping criminals

A 'beautiful' country road has been turned into an eyesore after becoming a fly-tipping dumping ground overnight. Discarded furniture, wardrobes, tyres and cardboard can be seen strewn for hundreds of metres along the old A18 roads near Ealand and Crowle in Grimsby, Scunthorpe. 'Fuming' residents are demanding CCTV cameras be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Reuters

Japan's Suzuki to invest $1.4 billion for EVs at India factory

NEW DELHI, March 20 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor (7269.T) plans to invest 104.4 billion rupees ($1.37 billion) in its India factory to produce electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries, Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS), majority-owned by the Japanese carmaker, said on Sunday. It is the first major EV plan announced by Maruti...
BUSINESS
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand All States Pass Reforms to Save Animals From Pet-Murdering Cops

It is estimated that police in the United States kill a dog every 98 minutes. Police cannot be counted on to disclose all of the animals they are murdering in the line of duty. The Puppycide Database Project, which relies heavily on its own research and tools to find the true numbers behind this crisis, has estimated that the number of our pups being gunned down by officers is close to 500 dogs a day. These dogs are often safely leashed, or residing in their own homes. The ‘perceived threat’ a cop feels from a dog can be as small as a bark, a movement, or simply being in a small space with the officer.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Girl, three, and boy, five, die after house fire

Two children have died following a house fire in Preston.Lancashire Police said the three-year-old girl and five-year-old boy died in hospital on Tuesday after they and their mother were rescued from the blaze on Friday evening.Emergency services were called to the address at about 8pm on Friday following reports of a house fire with several people trapped inside.A Lancashire Police spokesman said the two children and their mother, a woman in her 20s, were rescued from the building on Coronation Crescent.This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with...
ACCIDENTS
ABC News

ABC News

609K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy