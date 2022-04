BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - While many outdoor sports were postponed or canceled Thursday due to the weather, Boylan and Belvidere took to the pitch at Funderburg Stadium. After scoring three times in the first half, the Titans added five more in the second half to pick up the win, 8-0. Boylan has given up just three goals all season, moving to 7-1 (2-0).

