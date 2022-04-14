Extended cyber detection and response facing implementation challenges in APAC

The major challenges that delay the implementation of pharmacogenomics based clinical practice in the developing countries, primarily the low- and middle-income countries need to be recognized. This review was conducted to systematically review evidence of the cost-effectiveness for the conduct of pharmacogenomics testing in the developing countries. Studies that evaluated the cost-effectiveness of pharmacogenomics testing in the developing countries as defined by the United Nations were included in this study. Twenty-seven articles met the criteria. Pharmacogenomics effectiveness were evaluated for drugs used in the treatment of cancers, cardiovascular diseases and severe cutaneous adverse reactions in gout and epilepsy. Most studies had reported pharmacogenomics testing to be cost-effective (cancers, cardiovascular diseases, and tuberculosis) and economic models were evaluated from multiple perspectives, different cost categories and time horizons. Additionally, most studies used a single gene, rather than a gene panel for the pharmacogenomics testing. Genotyping cost and frequency of risk alleles in the populations influence the cost-effectiveness outcome. Further studies are warranted to examine the clinical and economic validity of pharmacogenomics testing in the developing countries.

