ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Loretta Lynn Turns 90 – Here are Five Things to Know About the Country Music Legend

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Country legend, Loretta Lynn will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday, April 14th. She’s sold 45 million records worldwide, she’s also a  published author, and a singer/and songwriter.

In celebration of the female trailblazer, we have five things you should know about Loretta Lynn.

She was born in Butcher Holler Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5WE4_0f8jye9W00
photo from Kentucky Tourism

Loretta Lynn was born in 1932 in Butcher Holler, Kentucky, and was named after the American actress Loretta Young who starred in The Farmers Daughter .

Her Sisters are Musicians as Well

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypWyK_0f8jye9W00
photo from Loretta Lynn Facebook

Lynn was the second oldest in her family of eight siblings. You may know her sisters who are country artists, Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright.

Marriage and Family Came Before a Music Career

photo from Loretta Lynn Facebook

While there seems to be a dispute on the age Lynn married Oliver “Mooney” Lynn, at one point it was reported the age of 13 but later changed to 16, reported Rolling Stone.

Either way, before she moved to Nashville with her Gibson guitar purchased by her husband, she had four children.

Lynn was the First Female Artist to Win Entertainer of the Year

photo from Loretta Lynn Facebook

Loretta Lynn was awarded the CMA Entertainer of the Year award in 1972, the first female to be given the most covetous title. Since that time, only six females acts have claimed the title-Barbara Mandrell won for two years and The Chicks won in 2000. The last female winner was in 2011 when Taylor Swift won the title.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Hurricane Mills Has Its Own Zip Code

photo from Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Facebook

Just over an hour outside of Nashville is Loretta Lynn’s ranch. The property features six museums, gift shop, and an exact replica of her Butcher Holler home. You can even camp on the property. The ranch has its own zip code and post office. There’s an ongoing calendar of events, find them here.

The post Loretta Lynn Turns 90 – Here are Five Things to Know About the Country Music Legend appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

90’s Country Star Has Passed Away

Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Popculture

Beloved Group Reunites at Coachella 6 Years After Breakup

Coachella attendees were treated to an incredible surprise on Saturday – the reunion of defunct K-pop girl group 2NE1. The pop group stopped performing live together in 2015 and officially disbanded in 2016, and there have been no promises of a reunion since then. On Saturday, they returned to the stage in the Coachella Valley.
MUSIC
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
326
Followers
889
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy