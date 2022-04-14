Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 4/14

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com . A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation.





Dogs killed

Dogs killed March 28 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:

“Pit bull,” brown brindle and white male, licensed; bite history; stray picked up by a control officer March 16 at Suffolk Lane, Toledo.

Labrador retriever/“pit bull” mix, tan and white female; unlicensed; veterinarian recommended euthanasia/quality of life (hit by a car, severely dislocated right pelvic limb, which could not be fixed); stray picked up by a control officer March 18 at 669 Indiana Ave., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” black and white male, unlicensed; aggressive/unsafe; stray taken to shelter March 23 by Ebony Hines, 11th Street, Toledo, from 800 S. 11th St., Toledo.

“Pit bull,” brown female, and “pit bull”/miniature pinscher mix, tan male, both unlicensed; owner requested euthanasia (both were old and dog-aggressive); surrendered March 28 by Melissa Salisbury, Dana Street, Toledo.





Dogs adopted

Dogs adopted out March 25-27 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:

Breed and description; intake type and date with location found if stray:

“Pit bull,” tan and white male; stray taken to shelter Jan. 14 by a Toledo Humane Society worker from the 400 block of Spencer Street, Toledo.

“Pit bull”/Labrador retriever mix, black female; stray taken to shelter March 14 by Erin Jones, Leach Avenue, Toledo, from the 700 block of Leach Avenue, Toledo.

Shiba Inu mix, black and tan female; returned to shelter March 14 by Edwin Dow, Whittlesey Road, Oregon.

“Pit bull,” gray male; stray taken to shelter March 14 by Summer Henzler, Clark Street, Toledo, from the 700 block of Central Avenue, Toledo.

Yorkshire terrier, brown and black male; stray picked up by a control officer March 20 at 4420 King Rd., Sylvania Township.

