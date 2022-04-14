ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To the editor: Blade missed target on bail reform action

If the “target” mentioned in the recent editorial, “Proposed changes in bail reform bill on Target” (April 5), includes public safety, constitutional protections, or fairness, The Blade editorial board missed entirely.

The piece overlooks a broad, bipartisan coalition that stands behind already-introduced legislation centering public safety and creating pretrial fairness in our state, State Bill 182 and House Bill 315. Here is why the Editorial Board’s take is—to borrow its own terms— foolish and dangerous:

● It is wrong on the law. The DuBose decision is a straightforward reading of the law: the purpose of cash bail is to ensure the return of the accused. Should the court or prosecutor wish to detain a person pretrial because of public safety concerns, it has a legal mechanism to do so, but it certainly is not the unconstitutional imposition of excessive bail. As has become clearer in committee hearings, S.B. 182 and H.B. 315 sponsors have agreed to edits that further expand preventative detention — making the bills stronger on public safety.

● Cash bail does not keep us safe. It creates a system where two people accused of the same violent crime have different release paths based on the amount of money in their wallets.

The board and I agree that bail laws must be fair and promote public safety. However, we disagree about how to get there. While the board chooses the side of fear mongering and politics, I’ll stick with the side of sound policy. I’ll stick with directly impacted people, faith and community leaders, conservatives, progressives, and others. Let’s aim for the right target.

Patrick Higgins

Columbus

The writer is the ACLU of Ohio’s policy counsel.

Time to wake up

The United Nations secretary-general summed up the attitude toward climate change when he said, “we are sleepwalking into catastrophe.”

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently released a report which essentially gave us fewer than 10 years to start making dramatic changes to avert irreversible catastrophic outcomes to the planet. This should be the leading story for every media outlet in the world.

According to the IPCC’s findings, global greenhouse gas emissions have to start dropping by 2025, and drop 43 percent from current levels by 2030. This will take massive and unprecedented change.

We can’t just sit back and wait for the governments of the world to make it happen. We must take action ourselves.

The fight to save our planet and the future of today’s kids, depends on each of us. It must start with a commitment for every individual person, then every household, then each neighborhood, and then every town and city.

All businesses, from the “mom-and-pop” stores to the biggest global corporations, must do their part to ensure a sustainable Earth for future generations. This will take much sacrifice from all of us. In many cases this sacrifice will initially be financial, but it will also include sacrifices in convenience, comfort, and traditions.

One way we can all make a difference now is to greatly reduce methane emissions that make up about 20 percent of greenhouse gasses. To do this each household must eliminate using gas-powered appliances such as stoves and water heaters.

We also need to greatly reduce our consumption of meat, especially beef. Do you know that a single cow can release up to 220 pounds of methane per year? Reducing methane emissions will buy us time to address bigger changes that will take longer to enact.

I urge everyone to stay informed. Keep up with the latest reports and science articles. Read books like Standing Up for a Sustainable World, or The Case for the Green New Deal .

Without significant action on everyone’s part we will be condemning our kids to a life on an unlivable planet.

BEN DUMAS

Old West End

