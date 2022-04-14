Editorial: Honor Dwayne Haskins’ dedication, commitment

Ohio State and Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, died early Saturday morning, after a dump truck hit him on I-595 in South Florida. He was in Boca Raton, trying to secure a spot on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster as the starting quarterback. Haskins made his name and fame during his career at Ohio State where he busted records galore both for the team and the NCAA. He was the 2019 Rose Bowl MVP.

We don’t know why Mr. Haskins was crossing an eight-lane highway by foot at 6:37 a.m., before the sun came up. It is believed he was trying to get to Fort Lauderdale airport for a return flight to Pittsburgh. The truck driver has cooperated with police and has not been charged. An investigation into Mr. Haskins’ death will continue.

Meantime, Mr. Haskins’ family and teammates, his fans in Ohio and Steelers Nation, will mourn his passing.

The death of someone so young and promising reminds us that our lives are fragile and unpredictable, regardless of the gifts and resources we are blessed with.

Mr. Haskins was working tirelessly to replace the retired Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers’ starting quarterback. He would have to battle Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky for that top spot, but Mr. Haskins was a happy warrior who believed his career was with the Steelers. His aim was to lead his team on a championship run. A student of the game, Mr. Haskins never missed a workout.

He was also an intense competitor. Showing up for training camp every day with a smile didn’t make him any less intense. Popular with his teammates in college and in Pittsburgh, Mr. Haskins possessed a friendly demeanor that belied his passionate commitment to win.

Mr. Haskins played two disappointing seasons for Washington, where he compiled a miserable 3-10 record as a starter before he was benched. The Steelers acquired him in 2021 but kept him on the bench.

This year, however, the team looked to him to fulfill the potential he showed during his Big Ten title days, when he threw 50 touchdowns during his final season at Ohio State.

As one of the nation’s top college players, he was nominated for the Heisman Trophy. Since then, he had focused on replicating his collegiate success in the NFL.

A tragedy on I-595 in Boca Raton cut short his ascent. But Dwayne Haskins’ effort and dedication to return to greatness is what the Buckeye fans and Steeler Nation should remember and honor.