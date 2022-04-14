ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOJ's Wakatabe says Japan no longer suffering from sustained price falls

 2 days ago
TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japan has yet to emerge completely from deflation but is no longer suffering from a sustained period of price falls, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Thursday.

When asked about recent yen declines, Wakatabe told parliament that it was desirable for currency rates to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

