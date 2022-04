Lane Strand led his Northwest Nazarene University men’s golf teammates to a 15th-place finish at last week’s RJGA Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Arizona. Stand, a sophomore at NNU, tied for 21st overall in the big field that included three ranked teams and many of the top programs from the West and Southcentral regions. He shot even par over two days with rounds of 70, 73 and 73 for a total of 216. Strand is a Challis High School graduate.

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO