CANCELLED — TORNADO WARNING: Parts of Tuscaloosa Co. Until 11:15 pm

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Tuscaloosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near University Mall, or near Holt, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Tuscaloosa, Holt, Brookwood, Lake Wildwood, Bull City, University Mall, Deerlick Creek Campgrounds, Bankhead Lock And Dam, Fleetwood, Cottondale, East Brookwood, Camp Horne B.S.A., Peterson, Lake Harris and Holt Lock And Dam. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

