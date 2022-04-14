ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CANCELLED — TORNADO WARNING: Parts of Tuscaloosa Co. Until 11:15 pm

By Scott Martin
alabamawx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. North central Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama…. * At 1027 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing...

www.alabamawx.com

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Tuscaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Tuscaloosa The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near University Mall, or near Holt, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Tuscaloosa, Holt, Brookwood, Lake Wildwood, Bull City, University Mall, Deerlick Creek Campgrounds, Bankhead Lock And Dam, Fleetwood, Cottondale, East Brookwood, Camp Horne B.S.A., Peterson, Lake Harris and Holt Lock And Dam. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSLS

Tornado warning canceled for Bedford and Franklin counties

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southwest Bedford County and northeastern Franklin County expired. The warning expired early just before 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday. As a reminder, here’s the difference between a tornado watch, a tornado warning and a tornado emergency:
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Tornado warning canceled for Patrick and Carroll counties

A tornado warning was canceled for Patrick and Carroll Counties. At 11:43 p.m., the National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ararat, moving northeast at 45 mph. The warning was set to expire at 12 a.m. on Thursday but was canceled for...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 02:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 00:32:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Tuscaloosa; Walker The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Locust Fork At Sayre affecting Tuscaloosa, Walker and Jefferson Counties. .Flooding continues on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Thursday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Locust Fork At Sayre. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Flooding of low lying wood lands and agricultural lands along the Locust Fork occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 23.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 26.2 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

