Dallas, TX

Pegasus Sign Atop Downtown Dallas Hotel in Danger of Falling Off, City Officials Say

 2 days ago
The Pegasus sign perched atop downtown Dallas’ Magnolia Hotel is in danger of falling if it goes without repairs, city officials warned Wednesday. The nearly 90-year-old steel...

WFAA

Arrest made in fires that engulfed Texas city of Ranger's downtown area, officials say

One person has been arrested for arson after fires engulfed a large part of an Eastland County city's downtown area last week, officials said Sunday. On Thursday, crews in the community of Ranger -- about 85 miles west of Fort Worth off of Interstate 20 and Loop 254 -- worked to put out heavy flames that ended up destroying four structures, including 100-year-old Second Baptist Church and a historic fire station.
These Are the 15 Best Steakhouses in DFW

We love a trendy DFW restaurant just as much as the next gal. But one can only order so many small plates before the craving hits for something that you can sink your teeth into. Might we suggest a return to the classic steakhouse? This is Texas, after all. We’re talking high-quality beef and sides that can stand up to the showstopper on the plate. From iconic meat-eating establishments that have survived the test of time to new eateries that are doing things their own way, the DFW steakhouse scene is thriving. Here are our favorites.
CBS DFW

Fort Worth aims to eliminate chronic homelessness with new housing

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth could be the largest city to eradicate chronic homelessness according to the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition.To help further that mission, the city allocated federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act to help build permanent supportive housing for those are experiencing homelessness. The $5 million in federal funds is in addition the $15 million the city previously set aside for 165 units of housing for its homeless population. The Tarrant County Homeless Coalition estimates there are around 1,200 people who are homeless in the city. About 20% have been on the streets longer than a...
DFW Community News

Renters Are Flocking to These Two North Texas Suburbs

Two Dallas suburbs are hotspots for renters on the move, according to a new study. Reviewing 3.4 million rental applications from 2021, Storage Cafe studied net migration rates to determine where renters are moving — and where they’re fleeing. The results? Irving topped the nationwide list, with Lewisville...
CBS DFW

Hurst, Mansfield ISD, and Hurricane Harbor fined by state environment regulators

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has fined 20 entities a total of $473,275 for violating state environmental regulations, including three in North Texas. The city of Hurst was fined for an unauthorized discharge of untreated polluted water into a creek, TCEQ found killed at least 78 fish. Hurst has since corrected the problem by replacing sewer mains, disposing of dead fish, and containing the contaminated water. The city was ordered to pay a $7,500 fine. Mansfield ISD was fined $18,150 for failing to comply with limits on pollutants in the water. Hurricane Harbor was fined $15,000 by TCEQ for failing to prevent the discharge of pool water treated with high chlorine concentrations into the City of Arlington's storm sewer collection system, which then contaminated Johnson Creek. According to the orders, Mansfield ISD will be required to correct the issue within 130 days. Hurricane Harbor will be required to make changes in 30 days and submit written certification within 45 days. The full orders can be found below:City of HurstMansfield ISDHurricane Harbor
DFW Community News

Increased gas odor reported throughout southern Denton County

There is a higher than normal gas odor being reported Thursday in Flower Mound and throughout southern Denton County due to over-pressurized lines. Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 — formerly Argyle Fire District — said in an email toresidents that it has been experiencing an increase in call volume over the smell of gas from buildings around its service area. Crews have not located any hazardous levels of natural gas on the calls, only the mercaptan odorant.
