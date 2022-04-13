ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Burnley fire: Two boys, 13, arrested after blaze spreads to house

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo 13-year-old boys have been arrested after a fire at a derelict warehouse spread to a house and led to properties being evacuated. The blaze broke out in Talbot Street in Burnley on Tuesday evening. Lancashire Police said...

