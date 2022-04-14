ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

MacIver's homer lifts Yard Goats

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago

Willie MacIver’s three-run homer propelled the Hartford Yard Goats to an 8-5 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Hartford (3-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Coco Montes worked a bases loaded walk and Brenton Doyle’s groundout scored a run.

The Fisher Cats (3-2) got a run back in the bottom of the inning, but the Yard Goats responded with two runs in the second to regain the lead.

MacIver homered in the fourth and Aaron Schunk hit a ground-rule double in the seventh to make it 8-1 Hartford. The hosts plated two runs in the eighth and two in the ninth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Montes finished 3-for-4 with a run scored. Ezequiel Tovar had a hit, a RBI and two runs scored while Michael Toglia had a RBI and a run scored. Reliever Blair Calvo (1-0) picked up the win, allowing no runs and a hit in 1 Ï innings of relief.

Starter Karl Kauffmann allowed a run on seven while striking out eight and walking one. Starter Elvis Luciano (0-2) took the loss.

The teams play game three of their six-game set today.

