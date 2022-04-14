ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

West Valley PD releases photos of suspected hit-and-run driver’s vehicle

By Tim Gurrister
Gephardt Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST VALLEY CITY — Police in West Valley City have posted photos online of a suspected hit-and-run driver. The Wednesday post begins with “We need your help”...

gephardtdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
ValleyCentral

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run accident. The subject was involved in an “accident involving damage” that occurred on Feb. 24 at the 800 block of E. Elizabeth Street. Surveillance footage shows a Chevrolet Silverado four-door truck crashing into the fence of the Cameron County […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
AZFamily

Police detain suspect in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist in West Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police believe they’ve found the driver who hit a bicyclist and left them in the road in West Phoenix Thursday morning. It happened just southwest of 51st Avenue and Interstate 10 at about 7:30. Few details were immediately available, but police said the man on the bike was seriously injured. Sgt. Vince Cole said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Valley City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
West Valley City, UT
Crime & Safety
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Valley Pd
FOX8 News

Alamance County deputy hit by fleeing vehicle, driver charged with multiple felonies, sheriff’s office says

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An attempted traffic stop led to a deputy being carried over 20 feet by a suspect’s car. The sheriff’s office says that deputies attempted to stop Fredrick Dontae Slade near the intersection of Bland Boulevard and North Church Street in Burlington on Wednesday. During the stop, deputies say that Slade […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Driver arrested in Greenville fatal hit and run

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have arrested the driver they say is responsible for 13-year-old Jaquile Jackson’s death. Greenville resident Jamal Stephenson, 36, was arrested for felony hit and run and driving while license revoked. Stephenson was identified from evidence left at the scene of the crash and...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS LA

Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in El Monte

The public's help is needed Thursday to track down a hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist in El Monte this week.The crash happened at about 8:55 p.m. Tuesday on Lower Azusa Road. Police say the bicyclist was going east on Lower Azusa Road when he was hit by a car going the same way as they entered the intersection of El Monte Avenue.The 62-year-old bicyclist died at the scene, according to El Monte police. The bicyclist's name has not been released. The suspect vehicle was described as a maroon or burgundy 2019-2020 Toyota Avalon that will likely have collision damage to its front bumper.Anyone with information about the crash can contact El Monte police at (626) 580-2100.
EL MONTE, CA
Mysuncoast.com

Truck driver charged in hit-and-run in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A truck driver was arrested Monday afternoon after leaving the scene of an accident that seriously injured two people, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a cement truck driven by Patrick Perry, 56, of Lehigh Acres, was southbound on Interstate 75, taking the exit...
NORTH PORT, FL
KHON2

Hit and run suspect wanted in pedestrian accident

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — A pedestrian was injured after a pick-up truck hit a woman in a marked crosswalk in Ewa Beach. Police said a man driving a pickup truck was going west on Fort Weaver Road when he went through a red light at the intersection of Keaunui Drive.
EWA BEACH, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy