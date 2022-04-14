Mississippi Lottery Draw April 13th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $230,018 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Monday, March 21, drawing. The winning numbers were: 16, 22, 28, 36, and 39 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning...
"Better late than never," is probably what one Oregon man is saying to himself after cashing in a winning lottery ticket in February 2022 that he purchased in December 2021. Wilbur Brown was visiting the Moose Lodge in Springfield, Oregon when he purchased a multi-drawing Megabucks lottery ticket at the advice of a friend on Dec. 24, 2021.
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man braved Tuesday’s severe weather and came out much richer. The man was driving through town as storms rolled into the area. Despite a warning from his wife to turn around, he stopped at 61 Hill Food & Fuel for a few lottery tickets.
JACKSON, Miss — JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Talk about a fish tale: A Mississippi man reeled in a massive blue catfish that set a state record. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said Eugene Cronley of Brandon caught the 131-pound (59.4-kilogram) fish April 7 in the Mississippi River near Natchez.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A funnel cloud was spotted moving across the Jackson-metro area on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. One of the videos showed the possible tornado moving across I-55 south of Jackson. The second video showed a funnel cloud near the Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. The funnel cloud moved across the area […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
A Mississippi man admitted to bank fraud and money laundering charges in federal court last week involving defrauding lenders as he purchased an antebellum house, hotels and other properties in the state. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Mississippi, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to commit...
TUPELO, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A Tupelo couple is suing a north Mississippi hospital and its affiliates over an alleged balance-billing scheme that cost them nearly $50,000. Balance billing is illegal under a state law passed in 2013. The law states that if a health care provider accepts payment from a health insurance company on […]
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Pittsfield, Illinois now holds the Missouri record for catching the largest paddlefish. Jim Dain snagged the monster fish March 18 at Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). It's the fish that almost got...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Mississippi a couple of months away from the sale of medical marijuana, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba emphasized the importance of making sure there are legitimate business opportunities for those looking to enter into the market. Jackson leaders have yet to declare if the city will participate in the state’s […]
Plans for an event called the Cannabis Festival Mississippi have raised some eyebrows on the Coast. Natalie Bonner, one of the festival organizers, says people commonly react along the lines of, “You can’t have a marijuana festival in Mississippi — that’s illegal!”. So what are they...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in the Jackson-metro area will celebrate Easter 2022 with Easter egg hunts, taking pictures with the Easter Bunny and attending Sunday services. Some will want to find a place to eat on Easter Sunday after enjoying the festivities. While many restaurants may be closed on Easter Sunday, the following local […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) regularly inspects food service establishments for safe food handling practices. Inspectors grade food facilities on an A, B and C scale. Any food facility that poses an immediate threat to health is closed until it’s safe to reopen. What kind of establishments are inspected? […]
A Mississippi financial planner who was convicted of rape was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of probation or parole. NOLA.com reports that William McDonough, 49, of Natchez, Miss., was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in March of raping one of three women who have accused him of the sex crime.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - $13.2 million has been allocated for a new golf course in Jackson, but many residents say they wish that money would have gone toward fixing infrastructure to help them in the future. “To the state leaders, I say, Wake up. Hello? Lack of golfing is not...
Mississippi is ditching a state song that’s based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation. The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace “Go, Mississippi” with a new song called “One Mississippi.” The change will happen July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag.
