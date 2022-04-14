ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Lottery Draw April 13th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the winning numbers for tonight’s...

www.wxxv25.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oregon man cashes in forgotten lottery ticket, wins $8.9M

"Better late than never," is probably what one Oregon man is saying to himself after cashing in a winning lottery ticket in February 2022 that he purchased in December 2021. Wilbur Brown was visiting the Moose Lodge in Springfield, Oregon when he purchased a multi-drawing Megabucks lottery ticket at the advice of a friend on Dec. 24, 2021.
OREGON, WI
WLBT

Natchez man cashes nearly $300K on lottery ticket

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A Natchez man braved Tuesday’s severe weather and came out much richer. The man was driving through town as storms rolled into the area. Despite a warning from his wife to turn around, he stopped at 61 Hill Food & Fuel for a few lottery tickets.
NATCHEZ, MS
WWL

Mississippi man catches 131-pound catfish, sets state record

JACKSON, Miss — JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Talk about a fish tale: A Mississippi man reeled in a massive blue catfish that set a state record. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said Eugene Cronley of Brandon caught the 131-pound (59.4-kilogram) fish April 7 in the Mississippi River near Natchez.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Prominent Mississippi attorney and former gubernatorial candidate dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A prominent attorney and former candidate for Mississippi Governor has passed away. John Arthur Eaves, Sr., ran for Mississippi governor three times. He is best known for representing clients across the state, nation, and internationally. His son John Arthur Eaves, Jr., tells us one of the cases...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Video shows funnel cloud moving through Jackson-metro area

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A funnel cloud was spotted moving across the Jackson-metro area on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. One of the videos showed the possible tornado moving across I-55 south of Jackson. The second video showed a funnel cloud near the Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. The funnel cloud moved across the area […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Free gas giveaway for seniors to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A free gas giveaway for seniors and those with disabilities will be held in Jackson on Wednesday, March 23. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Chuk Stop Food Mart located at 3165 Robinson Street. The organizers of the event are 90.1 FM WMPR, Coffee and Conversation and Wanda […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tupelo couple sues north Mississippi hospital for alleged balance billing

TUPELO, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – A Tupelo couple is suing a north Mississippi hospital and its affiliates over an alleged balance-billing scheme that cost them nearly $50,000.  Balance billing is illegal under a state law passed in 2013. The law states that if a health care provider accepts payment from a health insurance company on […]
TUPELO, MS
WTVCFOX

Man snags state record for largest paddlefish caught in Missouri

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Pittsfield, Illinois now holds the Missouri record for catching the largest paddlefish. Jim Dain snagged the monster fish March 18 at Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). It's the fish that almost got...
MISSOURI STATE
WJTV 12

Which local restaurants are open for Easter Sunday?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Families in the Jackson-metro area will celebrate Easter 2022 with Easter egg hunts, taking pictures with the Easter Bunny and attending Sunday services. Some will want to find a place to eat on Easter Sunday after enjoying the festivities. While many restaurants may be closed on Easter Sunday, the following local […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Local restaurants that got a “C” food inspection grade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) regularly inspects food service establishments for safe food handling practices. Inspectors grade food facilities on an A, B and C scale. Any food facility that poses an immediate threat to health is closed until it’s safe to reopen. What kind of establishments are inspected? […]
FLOWOOD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi financial planner receives 30-year-sentence without possibility of parole for rape of woman in his New Orleans apartment

A Mississippi financial planner who was convicted of rape was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of probation or parole. NOLA.com reports that William McDonough, 49, of Natchez, Miss., was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in March of raping one of three women who have accused him of the sex crime.
NATCHEZ, MS
Magnolia State Live

Gov. Reeves signs legislation to make ‘One Mississippi’ new state song

Mississippi is ditching a state song that’s based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation. The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace “Go, Mississippi” with a new song called “One Mississippi.” The change will happen July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

‘One Mississippi’ replaces state song that had racist roots

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is ditching a state song that’s based on the campaign tune of a former governor who pledged to preserve segregation. The current governor, Republican Tate Reeves, signed a bill Thursday to replace “Go, Mississippi” with a new song called “One Mississippi.” The change will happen July 1 — two years after Mississippi retired a Confederate-themed state flag.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

