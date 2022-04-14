ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakwood, GA

Second-half surge sends Johnson boys past Chapel Hill in first round of soccer playoffs

By Bill Murphy
 2 days ago
Johnson's Christian Robles (22) holds off a Chapel Hill defender during the first-round of the Class 5A state playoffs April 13, 2022 in Oakwood. - photo by Bill Murphy
So far, so good for the Johnson boys in the Class 5A state soccer tournament.

On Wednesday, junior Jorge Sandoval scored once and provided a great assist on another goal en route to a 5-2 first-round win against Chapel Hill at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium.

With the win, the Knights (17-1-1), ranked No. 2 in the state, advance to host the winner of Woodland-Stockbridge/Whitewater in the second round on April 19 in Oakwood.

“I think we have some room to grow, things to clean up, but I think we’re playing great soccer and I’m happy to see that confidence,” Knights coach Frank Zamora said. “I’m looking forward to what we’ll be able to do next week.”

Early postseason success is nice for the Knights.

However, they have much loftier goals after winnings their eighth consecutive region title, in 2022, and came up just short in the state finals last season.

Johnson’s leading scorer made certain there wouldn’t be an early exit to the playoffs this season, as it looks to win the state championship for the first time since 2018.

Tied 1-1 early in the second half, Sandoval got loose on a breakaway and chipped it in over the goalkeeper for the score.

From there, the Knights, which were ranked as high as No. 2 in the country during the regular season, put things away with four goals in the second half.

First, Ramon Aguilar found the back on the net, the first of his two second-half goals for the Knights.

However, it was the crafty play from Sandoval that helped put the game away, sending the ball along the ground to Jalil Chavez, who stuck it in the back of the net to go ahead 4-1.

“Somebody who can read the game as much as Jorge, he’ll be able to find those through balls, even in a small window,” Zamora said. “Just a phenomenal pass, right on target and a great finish from Jalil.”

Chapel Hill scored the equalizer in the first half, after Angel Sagrero put Johnson up 1-0 early in the first half.

A strong second-half program all season, the Knights kept their composure and battled past a solid first-round opponent.

“We had a good halftime talk, realized we were playing well, just had one mistake in the back that led to the PK (for Chapel Hill),” Zamora said. “We stuck to the plan, moved the ball from side to side and were patient. We knew the opportunities would come sooner or later and when they did in the second half, we took advantage of it.”

